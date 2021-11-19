 Skip to main content
State football championship finals schedule and scores
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

All games at Memorial Stadium unless noted

CLASS A

Gretna (11-1) vs. Omaha Westside (12-0), 7:15 p.m. Tue.

CLASS B

Bennington (12-0) vs. Aurora (10-2), 7:15 p.m. Mon.

CLASS C-1

Pierce (10-2) vs. Columbus Lakeview (10-2), 10:15 a.m. Tue.

CLASS C-2

Norfolk Catholic (11-1) vs. Archbishop Bergan (12-0), 2:45 p.m. Tue.

CLASS D-1

Howells-Dodge (11-0) vs. Cross County (10-1), 10:15 a.m. Mon.

CLASS D-2

Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) vs. Kenesaw (11-0), 2:45 p.m. Mon.

SIX-MAN

At Nebraska-Kearney

Friday's result

Potter-Dix vs. Cody-Kilgore

