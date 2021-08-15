Starting with Murray at QB, Waverly believes it has the offense to match its stingy defense

The Waverly Vikings know they have some work to do.
Last season, the Waverly defense was the best in Class B as the Vikings allowed just 4.3 points per game over their eight wins, including three shutouts. But, losses to Northwest and Elkhorn (twice) exposed that when teams can match up with the Vikings’ physicality, Waverly didn’t have the offensive firepower to slug out a win.
Senior quarterback Cole Murray took it upon himself to address that shortcoming this offseason by working with specialists and attending 7-on-7 camps. By relaxing his throwing motion and adding some weight, Murray’s improved mechanics may help Waverly achieve its goals this time around.
“We accomplished a lot of the goals that we wanted to accomplish, but obviously not the ultimate one of getting to a state championship and winning that,” coach Reed Manstedt said. “I gotta give Cole all the credit in the world, he’s our vocal leader and that’s something we need from our quarterback.”
Murray didn’t play every game last year for Waverly — senior Nolan Wiese began the year as the starter — but a 6-1 record showed that Murray has the skills to run the offense. A dual-threat quarterback, he threw for 431 yards and ran for 334 yards, as well.
Senior wide receiver Riley Marsh, a recent Minnesota State commit, has size at 6-foot-3 and is a big-play threat on the outside. His 13 receptions led the team last year, and when Murray does throw the ball, it’s likely to be going Marsh’s way.
“Riley’s 6-3, he’s long, he’s fast and that’s my guy,” Murray said. “But if he’s not open, I can run the ball.”
Despite his rushing ability, Murray should enjoy some pretty clean pockets this fall. The Vikings return all five starters along the offensive line (Trevor Brown, Wyatt Fanning, Kyler Nordstrom, Warren Rolf and Jacob Krauter) for a group that should be one of Class B’s best.
Replacing Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer, who nearly combined for 2,000 rushing yards last season, may determine how explosive Waverly’s offense is. Kaden Wolfe, Preston Harms and Garrett Jankins are three players who could impress in the backfield.
It’ll be tough for Waverly to replicate its tremendous defensive record from last season, but Brown is ready to lead the charge. The Super-State lineman attended several football camps over the summer and is seeing recruiting interest from Division I and II schools as one of Nebraska’s strongest linemen. Brown’s recent marks in the weight room include 625-pound squats and 385-pound bench presses.
“I’ve not only gone to the camps to get my name out there but also to improve myself,” Brown said. “Going into this season I’m stronger than I’ve ever been.”
That fact should strike fear into much of Class B, especially considering Brown made 32 tackles for loss last season. He’ll anchor one side of Waverly’s 3-4 defense, while linebackers Brock Gleason and Cooper Skrobecki will take on big roles in the middle of the field.
Six of Waverly’s nine games this year are against teams that made the Class B playoffs last season, and it certainly won’t be easy for the Vikings to achieve their state title goals. But with experience, depth and hard workers all over the field, Waverly has a good chance at playing meaningful games this November.
“There’s definitely a lot of talent coming back all around Class B, but it’s just whoever works the hardest,” Brown said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work on the weight room and in the field, and it’s just whoever gets that edge. I think we have a good chance of having that.”
