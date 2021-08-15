Starting with Murray at QB, Waverly believes it has the offense to match its stingy defense

The Waverly Vikings know they have some work to do.

Last season, the Waverly defense was the best in Class B as the Vikings allowed just 4.3 points per game over their eight wins, including three shutouts. But, losses to Northwest and Elkhorn (twice) exposed that when teams can match up with the Vikings’ physicality, Waverly didn’t have the offensive firepower to slug out a win.

Senior quarterback Cole Murray took it upon himself to address that shortcoming this offseason by working with specialists and attending 7-on-7 camps. By relaxing his throwing motion and adding some weight, Murray’s improved mechanics may help Waverly achieve its goals this time around.

“We accomplished a lot of the goals that we wanted to accomplish, but obviously not the ultimate one of getting to a state championship and winning that,” coach Reed Manstedt said. “I gotta give Cole all the credit in the world, he’s our vocal leader and that’s something we need from our quarterback.”

Murray didn’t play every game last year for Waverly — senior Nolan Wiese began the year as the starter — but a 6-1 record showed that Murray has the skills to run the offense. A dual-threat quarterback, he threw for 431 yards and ran for 334 yards, as well.