Speedy Southwest receiver Jack Baptista capitalizing on opportunity this season

When Lincoln Southwest hit the practice field to start its 2021 football season, Jack Baptista knew it was his time to shine.

All four of the Silver Hawks’ leading receivers from the previous season had graduated, leaving Baptista and his 11 catches in 2020 as Southwest’s top target in the passing game. Southwest head coach Andrew Sherman trusted Baptista to take on a bigger role in the offense, and the junior wide receiver has certainly made the most of it.

Baptista has over 40% of Southwest’s catches this season, leading the team with 31 receptions, 459 receiving yards and four touchdowns. At 5-foot-9, it’s apparent what skills have allowed Baptista to flourish on the field this season.

“It’s my quickness and my acceleration; I’m not a big 6-foot-4 guy who can go up and get it, but get me in space and let me do my thing,” Baptista said.

If there’s one person who understands that lesson more than most, it’s Southwest quarterback Collin Fritton. The juniors are good friends and recently took a recruiting visit together to the University of South Dakota last weekend.

“Off the field we hang out pretty much every weekend, and we have that good bond on the field, too,” Baptista said. “He knows how I play and he knows my catch radius.”