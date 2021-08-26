Spartans overcome miscues to shake off Thunderbolts for season-opening win

Lincoln East may be a top 10 team, but the Spartans still have work to do.

In the team's postgame huddle, coach John Gingery said there were too many mistakes on special teams and too many penalties. Those issues could prove costly down the stretch this season, and they allowed Lincoln Pius X to hang around despite a middling offensive night for the Thunderbolts.

After some early missed opportunities, East quarterback Noah Walters threw a key late touchdown to Cooper Erikson which provided the final touch of No. 6 Lincoln East's 17-14 win over Lincoln Pius X at Seacrest Field on Thursday night.

Walters-Erikson connection: Lincoln East might have been dead in the water if not for the connection between its quarterback and top wideout. Walters completed 25 of his 38 passes, throwing for 219 yards overall, and 152 of those yards went to Erikson.

Missed chances for East: When Luke Greisen intercepted Pius X’s first pass of the game, the Spartan drive fizzled into a punt. Then, when a poor Pius X punt put East just 30 yards away from the goal line, Walters couldn’t connect on back-to-back corner fades to the end zone, and the Spartans turned the ball over on downs. Even a missed field goal to end the first half could have provided a bigger margin of victory