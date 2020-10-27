Southwest's Leader continues high level of play at safety despite a broken hand

Jake Leader’s older brother, Nick, is a redshirt freshman walk-on linebacker for the Huskers. Their father, David, was an NU linebacker in the early 1990s.
But the Lincoln Southwest junior’s skill set and path to the next level of football may look more like the résumé of former Lincoln Southeast Super-State safety Isaac Gifford, now a freshman scholarship player at Nebraska.
Jake Leader is also a safety, and his testing numbers this summer resemble what Gifford was doing early in his junior season of high school.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Leader ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and reached 37½ inches in his vertical jump. In the weight room, Leader is bench pressing 250 pounds.
And Leader is beginning to put together hard-hitting performances on the football field like Gifford regularly did as a Knight. In Southwest’s 27-21 win over Lincoln North Star last Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs, Leader had 12 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on a turnover he also forced.
Not bad considering he still had a cast on his right hand, which he’s had since Week 5 when he broke a bone in a game against Papillion-La Vista South. The cast came off Monday, so he should have full use of both hands when the Silver Hawks (5-4) visit the defending state champion, No. 1 Bellevue West, in a second-round game Friday night.
“It’s amazing what he’s been able to do considering he’s had a club on that hand for several weeks,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said of Leader, who has 76 tackles, including 13 in Week 2 against Southeast, where his father is a volunteer assistant coach.
“Opponents see that club and they want to go at him," Sherman said, "but Jake’s such a good athlete, he’s still making plays and playing at a high level.”
Some players elect to sit it out with injuries like a broken hand. Leader said his family really gave him no choice.
“Both my dad and my brother told me to hard-cast it (the hand), then suck it up and play,” Jake Leader said. “Tackling was a little different, it was a little harder to wrap up. Catching (footballs) was a little difficult as well, but I managed to get an interception last week.”
Jake said his college recruiting is just getting started. He’s heard from Division II schools, but so far hasn’t attracted any Division I scholarship offers.
Sherman said losing high school track season to COVID-19 last spring hurt Leader, a sprinter, in terms of being able to register times that would catch the eye of college coaches. A summer without FBS and FCS recruiting camps also made things difficult for Leader to get his name out there.
Leader will have a chance to open some eyes Friday night when he and the rest of the Silver Hawk secondary will be facing a Bellevue West receiver group that has at least four Power Five conference college recruits: senior first-team Super-Stater and Iowa commit Keagan Johnson; juniors Kaden Helms and Micah Riley, who both have Nebraska scholarship offers; and freshman Daevonn Hall, who has an offer from Iowa.
“I’ve never played against them, but I know their names for sure,” Leader said. “They’re big, they’re good and it will be exciting to compete against them. We’re ready to go out there and see what happens.”
