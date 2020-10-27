Southwest's Leader continues high level of play at safety despite a broken hand

“It’s amazing what he’s been able to do considering he’s had a club on that hand for several weeks,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said of Leader, who has 76 tackles, including 13 in Week 2 against Southeast, where his father is a volunteer assistant coach.

“Opponents see that club and they want to go at him," Sherman said, "but Jake’s such a good athlete, he’s still making plays and playing at a high level.”

Some players elect to sit it out with injuries like a broken hand. Leader said his family really gave him no choice.

“Both my dad and my brother told me to hard-cast it (the hand), then suck it up and play,” Jake Leader said. “Tackling was a little different, it was a little harder to wrap up. Catching (footballs) was a little difficult as well, but I managed to get an interception last week.”

Jake said his college recruiting is just getting started. He’s heard from Division II schools, but so far hasn’t attracted any Division I scholarship offers.

Sherman said losing high school track season to COVID-19 last spring hurt Leader, a sprinter, in terms of being able to register times that would catch the eye of college coaches. A summer without FBS and FCS recruiting camps also made things difficult for Leader to get his name out there.