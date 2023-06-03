KEARNEY — It was the fastest score in Shrine Bowl history followed by the fastest game in Shrine Bowl history.

The 65th version of the Nebraska high school football all-star contest was nearly derailed by Mother Nature before finally getting fully underway at nearly 8:30 Saturday night at Foster Field at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The South team came away with a 17-7 victory over the North squad in the end.

Lincoln Southwest running back Cal Newell was named the game's offensive MVP after running for 70 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He had another touchdown called back on a penalty.

It was a nice reward at the end of a long day.

"I've never had anything like that. We were in the locker room for almost four or five hours before the game even started," Newell said. "So we got there early, ready to go, then just kind of hours of, what should we do?"

Things started with a delay, with lightning in the Kearney area pushing the start time from 6 p.m. to 6:30.

The pace was quick after the ball was in the air. North Platte's Kolten Tilford returned the opening kickoff 58 yards for the North team to set its offense up on the South's 20-yard line.

On the first offensive play of the game, Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting found Wayne's Alex Phelps for a touchdown just 17 seconds in.

Then, ten minutes later, the game was stopped and both teams were sent to their locker rooms at 6:42 p.m. for another lightning delay.

The weather didn't result in the first-ever cancellation of a Shrine Bowl, but it was close.

When play finally resumed at 8:26 — 1 hour, 44 minutes after the delay started — the game was played with a running clock and no halftime.

A steady rain fell for more than 30 minutes after the restart, but that didn't dampen the spirits of those who stuck around.

After the restart, the South was in control.

Newell finished the 80-yard march off with an 18-yard touchdown run that saw him hurdle a tackler before finding daylight. Lincoln Southeast's Nate McCashland added the extra point.

That play was set up by a 47-yard catch from Lincoln High's Adonis Hutchinson that saw him adjust to an underthrown ball from Kearney's Treyven Beckman, then drag multiple tacklers into the red zone.

The South went in front 14-7 late in the third quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from Aurora's Carlos Collazo, and McCashland put the game away with a 33-yard field goal with 5:14 left. McCashland will report to TCU Monday to begin his college career.

"We were pretty clearly the more physical team," South coach Mark McLaughlin of Platteview said. "We came back out and proved that. Cal would tell you that. We dominated on both lines of scrimmage."

It was easy, McLaughlin said, to wait out the weather. The South team was inspired by nine-year-old Emberlyn Hemmer of Lincoln, the team's honorary captain, who is battling caudal regression syndrome, a congenital abnormality in which a part of the spine and spinal cord fails to develop.

"You hear these 18-year-old sweethearts talk about 'I'm in love with this person,' and that little girl right there, they love her," McLaughlin said. "You go in the locker room, and you remember, you refocus, and you come back out and play for something you love, and they did that tonight."

