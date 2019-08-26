Graduation hit the Lincoln Southwest football team hard this past May, a group headlined by three first-team Super-Staters in linebacker Caden McCormack (now at Nebraska), defensive back TaeVyn Grixby and kicker Dylan Jorgensen (also at NU).
But their Silver Hawk legacy is still alive and well after making a strong impression last season on Southwest’s current collection of seniors, a group that head coach Andrew Sherman has high praise for.
“The seniors last year not only led on the field, but we had guys who taught us how to be vocal leaders too,” said senior quarterback Laken Harnly, the starter last season who accounted for 885 yards of total offense when Southwest went 7-3.
“They took us under their wing, and I know they helped me figure things out as a first-year starter at quarterback.”
As a result, this year’s Silver Hawk seniors are ready to take flight. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Harnly is one of six senior starters back on offense, joining four starting linemen in Dane Gebers (6-5, 245), Caleb Kutter (5-10, 195), Drake Sherman (6-1, 275) and Jacob Dugger (6-3, 205) as well as wide receiver Grant McKinsey (6-4, 200).
Gebers and senior Nolan Milius (6-4, 190) are the two defensive starters back, both on the line.
“The senior group has been awesome,” Sherman said. “All summer long, they were the guys getting the underclassmen to workouts and they’ve held everyone accountable.
“Their character is high and their IQ is high,” the coach added about the seniors. “The best thing they do is compete and focus, and they make very few mental mistakes. That will give you a chance to win every game.”
Harnly said having an experienced offensive line back in front of him makes his job easier and will give the younger skilled players surrounding him better opportunities early in the season to succeed.
“I know I can trust those guys up there, and with them, we can be pretty successful,” said Harnly, who is looking to play either football or baseball in college. “They’ll give me time to spin it in the air or we can line up and go straight at people.”
Sherman expects his dual-threat quarterback to pick up where he left off last season.
“He already understands everything we’re doing offensively and he’s better physically than he was a year ago,” Sherman said of Harnly. “He kept progressing at a very fast rate last year, and he’s continued to improve (in fall camp).”
Southwest graduated a number of standouts at linebacker and defensive back, and Gebers said the defensive line is ready to help fill those voids by being more of a factor up front.
“We have to get better push than last year, and that will hopefully open up our linebackers to make plays,” said Gebers, who also plays basketball and baseball at Southwest. “Because of our experience, we’ll be able to do a lot more blitzes and stunts.”
Like Harnly, Gebers is undecided about which sport (football or baseball) to play in college. Sherman thinks Gebers’ college football recruiting could explode this season as coaches begin to see his whole package of size, strength and mobility.
Gebers started his high school career as a tight end, but moved inside as a sophomore because of a need for linemen.
“He’s a guy that college coaches drool over,” Sherman said of Gebers, who runs the 40 in the 4.9 range. “They love a 6-5 guy with great feet and a frame to put on another 25 or 30 pounds without losing any mobility. He has a really high ceiling as a football player.”
Southwest opens the season Friday (7 p.m. kickoff) at Seacrest Field against Lincoln North Star.