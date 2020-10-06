Southwest senior Buda living up to his family's football legacy

Football is just a natural topic of conversation when Grant Buda’s family gathers for their annual Thanksgiving Day feast.
His grandfather, Joe Buda, was a starting center on the Nebraska football teams in the late 1960s. Grant’s great-uncle, Sandy Buda, is the former legendary coach at Nebraska-Omaha.
Grant’s father, Brian, can bring state championship gold medals to the dinner table from his days of being a lineman at Lincoln Southeast back in the early 1990s.
“Those Thanksgivings, talking football, it’s always a little intimidating knowing how good my grandpa was and the coaching record my great-uncle had,” Grant Buda said. “I don’t know what to say sometimes.”
It looks like Grant Buda will have plenty to add to the conversation when the family gets together again next month.
Five games into the season, the Lincoln Southwest senior wide receiver/outside linebacker was already having a solid season. Then he added a performance that will be talked about at the dinner table for many years to come — his own personal 12-point fourth-quarter run in a span of 38 seconds that put away the Silver Hawks’ 21-7 win over Norfolk last Thursday night at Seacrest Field.
First, Buda caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone with 7:04 left in the game. Four plays later, he stepped in front of a Panther receiver in the flat for an interception and made a 31-yard dash to the end zone to make it 21-0.
Buda has seven receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns this season, but he’s made an even bigger impact defensively.
With senior all-city defensive end Nolan Milius, the top returning player from last year, sidelined for the rest of the season with his second ACL tear in 2020, Buda has stepped up with a team-high 48 tackles, including games of 13 against Lincoln Southeast and 10 against Papillion-La Vista South.
Five of his tackles have come behind the line of scrimmage.
“I like when 14 (Buda) is out there,” said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman, whose Silver Hawks (2-4) hosts Papillion-La Vista (2-4) at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Seacrest Field.
“Grant is one of the hardest-working kids, and that, along with his positive attitude, helps him be a good leader for us,” Sherman added.
Prep Football Rewind: Paul leads ground attack in Christian victory; Bergan dominates against Aquinas
The COVID-19 lockdowns last spring presented a challenge for Buda, who had always used track in the spring to increase his speed. With the Southwest weight room closed, Buda worked his way into training facilities that remained open and found a way to put on almost 30 pounds of muscle and still add to his speed.
Buda has played a variety of positions during his high school career at Southwest. On offense, he began as a lineman and tight end his freshman season, then went to slot receiver as a sophomore and junior years before going to wide receiver this fall.
Buda has been on all three levels defensively. He started off as a defensive end his freshman year, moved to outside linebacker as a sophomore, then played safety a year ago as a junior before landing back at outside linebacker this season.
Buda said playing multiple positions has increased his general football knowledge, but he thinks he’s found a home at outside linebacker.
“I like the aggressive side of defense, and it’s fun playing outside linebacker because you have a lot of opportunities for tackles, interceptions and big plays,” said Buda, who has a scholarship offer from two-time defending NAIA national champion Morningside. “It’s the position that seems to fit me the best.”
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!