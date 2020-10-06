Southwest senior Buda living up to his family's football legacy

Football is just a natural topic of conversation when Grant Buda’s family gathers for their annual Thanksgiving Day feast.

His grandfather, Joe Buda, was a starting center on the Nebraska football teams in the late 1960s. Grant’s great-uncle, Sandy Buda, is the former legendary coach at Nebraska-Omaha.

Grant’s father, Brian, can bring state championship gold medals to the dinner table from his days of being a lineman at Lincoln Southeast back in the early 1990s.

“Those Thanksgivings, talking football, it’s always a little intimidating knowing how good my grandpa was and the coaching record my great-uncle had,” Grant Buda said. “I don’t know what to say sometimes.”

It looks like Grant Buda will have plenty to add to the conversation when the family gets together again next month.

Five games into the season, the Lincoln Southwest senior wide receiver/outside linebacker was already having a solid season. Then he added a performance that will be talked about at the dinner table for many years to come — his own personal 12-point fourth-quarter run in a span of 38 seconds that put away the Silver Hawks’ 21-7 win over Norfolk last Thursday night at Seacrest Field.