Southwest holds off North Star in physical, 'hard-fought' Class A playoff opener

There were blood spots on both Telo Arsiaga’s jersey and pants.
It was just that kind of game for Lincoln Southwest on a cold Friday night at Seacrest Field that felt like high school football playoff weather.
Even down 14 points in the first half, the Silver Hawks never abandoned the game plan of lining up and running straight at Lincoln North Star.
Arsiaga rushed for 160 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns, leading the Silver Hawks to 20 unanswered points and a 27-21 Class A first-round playoff triumph over North Star.
Southwest’s fourth straight win lifts the Silver Hawks (5-4) into a second-round game at defending state champion No. 1 Bellevue West next Friday.
“We knew from the start that this was the way it was going to be,” said Arsiaga, who went to the sidelines with a shoulder injury. His backup, sophomore Cal Newell, picked up 60 yards on 12 carries in his place.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle,” added Arsiaga, a senior who had 85 yards on 13 carries in the third quarter. “North Star is one hell of a team and they’re physical, but I think we showed that we are, too.”
Trailing by seven points at half, Southwest scored 10 points in the first seven minutes of the third quarter to take control. A short pooch/onsides kick to start the second half by North Star resulted in a 15-yard interference penalty on the Navigators as they ran into the Silver Hawk trying to catch the kick.
Three plays later, Arsiaga broke a 31-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21.
After a three-and-out by the North Star offense, Southwest took advantage of another short field, driving from its 46 to the North Star 6 before Braeden Bestmann kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 24-21 Southwest lead with 5:06 left in the third quarter.
A 33-yard field goal by Bestmann produced the final score with 11:12 remaining.
Southwest needed a goal-line stand at the end to preserve the victory. North Star finally got its offense going late in the fourth quarter, taking over at its own 29 with 3:31 left in the game and getting it to the Southwest 5 with 34 seconds left. A 27-yard pass from DJ McGarvie to Jace Elliott was the big play in the march, which was also aided by a Southwest pass interference penalty in the red zone.
A pair of keepers by McGarvie on first and second downs gained 1 yard, then the Southwest defense forced a pair of incomplete passes to seal it with 16 seconds remaining.
“We wanted to keep plugging away offensively with the running game and keep North Star’s offense off the field,” said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman, whose team rushed for 230 yards. “Our defense plays really hard, and they rose up when they had to there at the end.”
North Star (3-6) led 21-14 at halftime despite losing a fumble that led to a Southwest touchdown and 11 Navigator penalties for 64 yards.
The Gators took the first possession of the game 70 yards in 13 plays with McGarvie hitting Elliott for a 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-17, rising above a pair of Southwest defenders in the end zone to make the catch.
Southwest tied it at 7-7 when Arsiaga found the end zone on an 11-yard run, five plays after Jake Leader recovered a North Star fumble at the NS 33. Leader later had an interception in the fourth quarter.
North Star answered with touchdowns on its next two possessions — a 7-yard pass from McGarvie to Elliott and a 9-yard run by McGarvie.
Both marches started near midfield and both were aided by Southwest pass interference penalties. A 25-yard punt return by Cole Coffey and a 19-yard pass from McGarvie to Lynden Bruegman on fourth-and-8 were the big plays in the drive that put North Star up 21-7 with three minutes left in the half.
Southwest, however, went 65 yards to cut the Gators’ advantage to seven points on a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Collin Fritton with 10 seconds remaining in the half.
A North Star offsides penalty on fourth-and-three at the North Star 45 and a Navigator pass interference penalty in the red zone put the Silver Hawks in position to score.
“That touchdown was huge for us to get it to a one-score game and then getting the ball to start the second half,” Arsiaga said. “We could stay with our game plan and continue to pound the ball at them.”
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 10.23
