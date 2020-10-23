Southwest holds off North Star in physical, 'hard-fought' Class A playoff opener

There were blood spots on both Telo Arsiaga’s jersey and pants.

It was just that kind of game for Lincoln Southwest on a cold Friday night at Seacrest Field that felt like high school football playoff weather.

Even down 14 points in the first half, the Silver Hawks never abandoned the game plan of lining up and running straight at Lincoln North Star.

Arsiaga rushed for 160 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns, leading the Silver Hawks to 20 unanswered points and a 27-21 Class A first-round playoff triumph over North Star.

Southwest’s fourth straight win lifts the Silver Hawks (5-4) into a second-round game at defending state champion No. 1 Bellevue West next Friday.

“We knew from the start that this was the way it was going to be,” said Arsiaga, who went to the sidelines with a shoulder injury. His backup, sophomore Cal Newell, picked up 60 yards on 12 carries in his place.

“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle,” added Arsiaga, a senior who had 85 yards on 13 carries in the third quarter. “North Star is one hell of a team and they’re physical, but I think we showed that we are, too.”