Saturday's notable playoff matchups

Division II

Indianapolis (9-1) at Central Missouri (10-1): Central Missouri is led by quarterback and Lincoln North Star grad Brook Bolles, who leads the nation in touchdown passes (39).

Harding (10-1) at Northwest Missouri State (10-1): The Bearcats are led by quarterback and Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright.

Sioux Falls (8-3) at Colorado Mines (11-0): Mines' two-deep includes Freeman graduate Scott Adams as a backup nose tackle.

NAIA

Dickinson State (8-2) at Morningside (10-0): Morningside is making its 16th straight playoff appearance, the longest streak in the NAIA.

Saint Xavier (8-2) at Northwestern (9-1): Northwestern, also from the GPAC, is making an NAIA-best 21st playoff appearance.