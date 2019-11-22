Picking up the family trade was a given for Morningside senior wide receiver Bo Els.
Grandpa Bob and father Ross have waded into the gridiron water with much success. Among his grandfather’s accolades were multiple collegiate and some professional standouts coming from the Lincoln Northeast program. Ross, currently an assistant at Colorado, has been in the NCAA Division I ranks for a large share of his coaching career, which includes stops with the Nebraska and Purdue.
“It wasn’t a difficult thing (for me to have a love for the game),” Bo Els said. “Our family has been around it for so long.
"Dad and I talk every week before games, but he keeps the coaching to my coaches here at Morningside,” he added. “It’s just letting me know he’s thinking of me and wishes me the best of luck. I was so glad that he had the chance to come out and see me play last weekend against Northwestern. It meant a lot to have him there.”
Bo Els’ rise to one of NAIA’s most feared wide receivers and return specialists began in a different role. He handled quarterback duties in high school, starting for the Silver Hawks of Lincoln Southwest, where he was a Class A honorable mention Super-State pick following his senior season.
“There was a learning curve (when I got to Morningside and switched to wide receiver),” he said. “It takes time understanding routes, learning techniques, and how to play against certain types of defenses isn’t too easy. I feel like my understanding the basics of the game helped me when I got here.”
His national statistic listings are illustrious. The recent two-time, first team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference honoree ranks second nationally in punt-return yardage per attempt (17.2) and is among the top 15 in total receptions (59) and yards (885). But those numbers aren’t the most important thing to Bo Els. It’s the Mustang football family that keeps him driving forward.
“Playing in this program is my favorite part (of football),” he said. “The team and the coaches are all key parts of what has occurred this season and during my career. We’re such a tight group … selling out for each other and so on. It’s a blast all the way around.”
Understanding those integral facets of the gridiron could result in another coach joining the Els family tradition.
“At some point, it’d be nice to do so,” Bo Els said. “I’m a business finance major and sport management minor. Of the two pursuits, I’d really like to find something athletically related for my career.”
Morningside (10-0) will host Dickinson State in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs Saturday.