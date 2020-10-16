Southwest comes alive late to rally past Lincoln High in regular-season finale

Lincoln Southwest didn't have much of anything going, until suddenly the Silver Hawks had everything going.
Stifled for 45 minutes, Southwest recovered two Lincoln High fumbles and scored both of its touchdowns in the game's final 2 minutes, 40 seconds, to edge the Links 14-7 on Friday at Seacrest Field.
It was the second week in a row the Silver Hawks had to mount a second-half comeback to win, and the continuation of a comeback from an 0-4 start to the season.
Southwest is now 4-4 heading into the Class A playoffs, which begin next week.
"We've got a ton of high-character kids, and that's coming out right now, it really is," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. "Through adversity you never know what you're going to get, man. You don't know if we're going to make the right choices and the right decisions.
"And when these guys get adversity dealt their way, they're doing a great job of dealing with it and overcoming it."
Southwest overcame an offense that had been held in check by Lincoln High's defense most of the game.
After throwing for a school-record 324 yards and three touchdowns one week ago in a comeback win over Papillion-La Vista, Southwest quarterback Collin Fritton was just 14-for-28 for 75 yards and standing on the sideline as Lincoln High tried to bleed out the clock with a 7-0 lead.
But one play after Will Jessup recovered a Links' fumble near midfield with 2:40 left in the game, Fritton found Justice Schmitt for a 49-yard touchdown pass to tie the score.
And after Lincoln High lost another fumble one play after the ensuing Southwest kickoff, it took senior running back Telo Arsiaga two carries to cover the 20 yards for the winning touchdown.
Sherman said the win reminded him of the Silver Hawks' victory over North Platte last season, when Southwest overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Bulldogs 41-34 in overtime.
The offense was far more scarce in this one.
Southwest finished with 168 total yards, 69 of which game on its final two possessions. Lincoln High (1-7), one week after being held to 115 yards in a shutout loss against Kearney, finished Friday with 186 yards and five turnovers.
The Links lost four fumbles in the second half, including one early in the third quarter that snuffed out a promising drive that had reached the Southwest 26-yard line.
Neither team advanced past the other's 20-yard line until Lincoln High quarterback Adonis Hutchinson hit Keyshon Buckman for a 30-yard pass to the Southwest 14.
From there, it took the Links six plays to punch it in with 1-yard sneak from Hutchinson.
"Hats off to coach (Mark) Macke and the Lincoln High guys, man. They played a heck of a game and I feel terrible that they had to come up on the short end tonight," Sherman said. "But so proud of our guys. Two weeks in a row we've had a ton of adversity. And we've just been able to fight and battle, and basically plug away, and it worked out in our favor both weeks."
