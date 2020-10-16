Southwest comes alive late to rally past Lincoln High in regular-season finale

Lincoln Southwest didn't have much of anything going, until suddenly the Silver Hawks had everything going.

Stifled for 45 minutes, Southwest recovered two Lincoln High fumbles and scored both of its touchdowns in the game's final 2 minutes, 40 seconds, to edge the Links 14-7 on Friday at Seacrest Field.

It was the second week in a row the Silver Hawks had to mount a second-half comeback to win, and the continuation of a comeback from an 0-4 start to the season.

Southwest is now 4-4 heading into the Class A playoffs, which begin next week.

"We've got a ton of high-character kids, and that's coming out right now, it really is," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. "Through adversity you never know what you're going to get, man. You don't know if we're going to make the right choices and the right decisions.

"And when these guys get adversity dealt their way, they're doing a great job of dealing with it and overcoming it."

Southwest overcame an offense that had been held in check by Lincoln High's defense most of the game.