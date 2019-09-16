Southern seems to finally be getting the hang of this new eight-man football thing.
A year ago in their first season in Class D-1, the Raiders lost four of their first five games, then recovered to end the regular season with three straight wins and reach the playoffs. Creighton put an end to their season with an 82-28 first-round win on its way to the D-1 state title.
Southern is off to a 2-0 start this fall after decisive victories over Diller-Odell (54-8) and Pawnee City (64-6) in weeks 1 and 2. The Raiders were idle this past Friday.
“We gained a lot of confidence winning those three games in a row down the stretch last season,” said Southern coach Kane Hookstra, who is in his 19th season as the Raiders’ head coach. “That Creighton game (last season) was an eye-opening experience about what eight-man football is all about, and I think it’s motivated our kids.”
Until last season, Hookstra’s coaching background was entirely in the traditional 11-man game. He said he watched a lot of eight-man film during the offseason going into 2018 and got some helpful advice from some fellow Pioneer Conference coaches who have been successful in Class D-2 — Falls City Sacred Heart’s Doug Goltz and Johnson-Brock’s Mitch Roberts, a Southern graduate.
“It was a learning experience for all of us — players and coaches,” Hookstra said. “Defense was probably the toughest adjustment for us. In 11-man with those extra three defenders, if there was a breakdown, someone was usually there to make the play. But if there’s a missed assignment or missed tackle in eight-man, it’s six points.”
Standout running back/linebacker Braden Klover, one of 11 seniors this season for the Raiders, said he now prefers the eight-man game after playing 11-man football throughout elementary and middle school, as well as his first two years of high school.
“On defense, the linebacker has a lot more responsibility (in eight-man) and it’s a lot faster paced game,” said the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Klover, the second biggest player on the team next to fellow senior lineman Nic Zito (6-0, 230).
“We’ve got a lot of quick kids on the team, so we’re probably better suited for eight-man,” added Klover, one of six starters on both offense and defense returning from last season who rushed for 758 yards a year ago. “We (the seniors) went 12-0 in junior high. We’re hoping to go a long ways this season.”
Klover is 15 pounds lighter than last season, thanks to extensive offseason workouts and his summer job pouring concrete in the heat. While the weight loss wasn’t by design, “it’s really helped me because I feel quicker,” said Klover, a college prospect who bench presses 280 pounds, squats 420 and runs the 40 under 4.8 seconds.
The two comfortable wins to start the season have allowed Hookstra to get nearly all of his 30 players on the roster varsity-playing time. Klover leads the team in rushing with 255 yards on just 24 carries and six touchdowns, but he’s one of nine different ballcarriers Southern had in its first two games.
Seven different Raiders have caught passes, led by senior Payton Salts (5-10, 165) who has five receptions for 69 yards. Junior quarterback Carson Borzekofski has been efficient throwing, completing 15-of-18 passes for 185 yards and a pair of TDs.
On defense, 20 players have made at least one tackle, a group topped by junior outside linebacker Howard Bennett (6-0, 160) with 14 stops.
“It’s been nice to see some of the young kids grow into players we can count on if we do have some injuries,” Hookstra said.
Southern’s final game before district play is Friday at home against Palmyra (1-1), which beat the Raiders 60-59 last season on a touchdown pass to all-state sophomore wide receiver Andrew Waltke on the final play of the game.
In two weeks, Southern entertains No. 6 BDS (2-0) in a key district game. The Raiders’ final three opponents — No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock, Tri County and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer — are all off to 2-1 starts.