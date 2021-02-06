Southeast's Thompson hoping to have shoulder injury behind him in time for Shrine Bowl

Thompson’s surgery knocked him out of a prominent role on this season’s Southeast boys basketball team, but as a returning starter from a year ago, he’s still at practices and games both encouraging and instructing as much as he can.

“I’m doing what I can to help the team, but I’d rather be out there playing and contributing,” Thompson said. “I’m doing rehab three times a week and I hope to be doing full-speed activity in about a month and a half, just in time for track season.”

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the high school track season last spring, but Thompson finished fourth in the Class A high jump at state in 2019 by clearing a personal-best 6 feet, 5 inches. He’s hoping to improve on that mark but also branch out into other jumping events as well as the sprints this season.

“I want to do anything that will help me become a better football player,” Thompson said.

Other first-team Super-Staters on the South are the Omaha Westside duo of quarterback Cole Payton and lineman Cade Haberman, Millard South quarterback TJ Urban, Omaha Skutt linebacker/fullback Sam Scott, Papillion-La Vista South kicker Trenton Brehm and Millard South lineman Jack Nickolisen.