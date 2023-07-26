A number of Lincoln football coaches will be a part of next summer's Shrine Bowl.

Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula will be the head coach for the South team, and will be assisted by new Lincoln Southwest coach Grant Traynowicz and Southeast assistants Fred Thorne and Andy Ryan.

Omaha Gross' Tom Van Haute, Hastings St. Cecilia's Clint Head and BDS' Chris Ardissono will also be assistants for the South.

Lincoln North Star's James Thompson, in his second season with the Gators, will be an assistant for the North squad. Norfolk's Chris Koozer will be the head coach.

Other North assistants will be Sidney's Ryan Smith, Cedar Catholic's Chad Cattau, Neligh Oakdale's Ron Beacom, Grand Island assistant Jason Jones, and Norfolk assistant Matt Skiff.

The Shrine Bowl is scheduled for June 1, 2024, in Kearney.

