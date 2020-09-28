 Skip to main content
Southeast WR/DB Branch commits to Cornell
PREP FOOTBALL

Southeast WR/DB Branch commits to Cornell

Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch (6) leaps over Grand Island's Alex Hinken in the first quarter at Seacrest Field on Sept. 10. Branch announced his commitment to Cornell on Monday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Derek Branch has decided to head to the Ivy League to continue his football career.

The Lincoln Southeast all-city senior cornerback/wide receiver committed to Cornell on Twitter Monday night, deciding to forego several Division II scholarship offers and Division I interest in favor of the academically prestigious Division I Ivy League, which does not give out athletic scholarships.

"From the time I was little, I was preached the importance of education, and it was always my dream to play college football," Branch wrote on Twitter.

Branch, the son of former Husker Troy Branch, has been a major contributor to the Class A No. 5 Knights’ 5-0 start. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has caught 10 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns and made 29 tackles defensively with an interception.

Derek Branch, a three-sport athlete who also starts on the basketball team and runs track, was a Journal Star Academic All-Stater last spring with a 3.9 grade-point average.

