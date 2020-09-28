Southeast WR/DB Branch commits to Cornell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Derek Branch has decided to head to the Ivy League to continue his football career.

The Lincoln Southeast all-city senior cornerback/wide receiver committed to Cornell on Twitter Monday night, deciding to forego several Division II scholarship offers and Division I interest in favor of the academically prestigious Division I Ivy League, which does not give out athletic scholarships.

"From the time I was little, I was preached the importance of education, and it was always my dream to play college football," Branch wrote on Twitter.

Branch, the son of former Husker Troy Branch, has been a major contributor to the Class A No. 5 Knights’ 5-0 start. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has caught 10 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns and made 29 tackles defensively with an interception.

Derek Branch, a three-sport athlete who also starts on the basketball team and runs track, was a Journal Star Academic All-Stater last spring with a 3.9 grade-point average.

