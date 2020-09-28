Southeast WR/DB Branch commits to Cornell

Derek Branch has decided to head to the Ivy League to continue his football career.
The Lincoln Southeast all-city senior cornerback/wide receiver committed to Cornell on Twitter Monday night, deciding to forego several Division II scholarship offers and Division I interest in favor of the academically prestigious Division I Ivy League, which does not give out athletic scholarships.
"From the time I was little, I was preached the importance of education, and it was always my dream to play college football," Branch wrote on Twitter.
COMMITTED. @BigRed_Football @CUCoachArcher @SeanCascarano @JaredBackus1 pic.twitter.com/1uPbKJSlEs— derek branch (@derekbranch7) September 29, 2020
Branch, the son of former Husker Troy Branch, has been a major contributor to the Class A No. 5 Knights’ 5-0 start. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has caught 10 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns and made 29 tackles defensively with an interception.
Derek Branch, a three-sport athlete who also starts on the basketball team and runs track, was a Journal Star Academic All-Stater last spring with a 3.9 grade-point average.
