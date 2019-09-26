Omaha North coach Larry Martin knows what a power running game is capable of doing. He saw his Vikings bulldoze their way to the 2017 Class A state championship, flattening everyone in their path.
Martin got to see it from the other end Thursday night at Seacrest Field.
Fifth-ranked Lincoln Southeast rushed for 250 yards, led by senior Nick Halleen’s 189 yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns, as the Knights claimed a 24-7 win over the Vikings before 2,370 spectators.
“They dominated us up front on both sides of the ball,” said Martin, whose team dropped to 1-4 with losses to No. 2 Millard West, No. 4 Omaha Burke and No. 9 Creighton Prep in addition to the Knights.
“We only start one senior on either the offensive or defensive lines, so this is a bad matchup for us,” Martin added. “Hats off to Southeast. They controlled things the entire game.”
Southeast coach Ryan Gottula was perhaps more excited about his defense afterwards as the Knights (4-1) did not give up an offensive touchdown and limited the Vikings to 112 total yards (56 rushing and 56 passing).
North’s only score was a 71-yard interception return by Tre’on Fairgood-Jones after he jumped a route in the flat in the third quarter to trim Southeast’s lead to 17-7.
The Knights responded with a 61-yard, 10-play march on their next possession with Halleen producing the final score on a 1-yard TD run with 9:33 left in the game.
“North has some explosive athletes who can make plays, so I was extremely pleased with how we played defensively,” Gottula said. “I thought our defensive coaches, Coach (Scott) Vampola and Coach (Fred) Thorne, came up with a great game plan in a short week and our kids did an outstanding job of executing it.”
Halleen, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior who leads the state in rushing, had 95 yards on 16 carries at halftime, and his 2-yard touchdown run with two seconds left in the opening period broke a scoreless tie.
He had runs of 22 and 11 yards in that march, while quarterback Coleby Daffer hit Taveon Thompson with a 30-yard pass deep down the sideline to move the Knights to the North 10. Daffer was 4 of 5 passing in the first half for 89 yards, with Isaac Appleget snagging three of those catches for 59 yards.
Southeast got as close as the Vikings 4 and 14 yard lines in the second quarter, but only managed a 21-yard field goal by Jackson Doty in those two possessions to take a 10-0 lead into intermission.
The Knights’ defense was also a factor in the first 24 minutes, holding the Vikings to 78 total yards and just two first downs and keeping them out of Southeast territory in the first half.
Southeast needed less than two minutes to make it 17-0, getting the ball at the Omaha North 35 after a short punt and scoring two plays later on a 25-yard by Isaac Gifford, who finished with 61 yards on seven attempts.
“Outside of the two turnovers we had in the third quarter, I thought we did what we were hoping to do offensively,” Gottula said. “We wanted to run the ball and try to wear them down in the second half.”
