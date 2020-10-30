Southeast shakes off the rust to run away from Columbus into quarterfinals

Coming into Friday’s playoff football game against Columbus, Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast had to get up to speed after not having played a game in three weeks.

Once the Knights did, they ran away from Columbus with a 31-7 victory at Seacrest Field to advance to a state quarterfinal game against Elkhorn South.

Southeast had each of its final two regular-season games canceled before earning a bye for the first round of the playoffs. The Knights moved to 8-0 on the season with their postseason-opening victory over the Discoverers on Friday.

“Certainly there’s no such thing as a bad playoff win, and Columbus is a good football team,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “I just think we can play some better football than what we did at times tonight. Give the kids credit though, they hung in there and played hard for four quarters.”

The Knights showed a bit of rust on the opening drive, which included a pre-snap penalty and a missed connection between quarterback McGinness Schneider and Jake Appleget on a deep ball before going three-and-out.

Once it got the ball back, Southeast pounded out a nine-play drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown run by Nigel Bridger.