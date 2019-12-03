Southeast's Tuioti commits to Nevada

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Tuioti, the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning. The senior chose Nevada over offers from Idaho State and Army.

In his first and only season at Southeast, Tuioti helped the Knights go 9-2 and reach the Class A playoff quarterfinals by registering 73 tackles and two quarterback sacks. He played his sophomore and junior seasons in Berkeley, California and his freshman season in Ann Arbor, Michigan.