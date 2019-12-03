You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Southeast's Tuioti commits to Nevada
View Comments

Southeast's Tuioti commits to Nevada

{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha North vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.1

Lincoln Southeast's Teivis Tuioti celebrates his first-quarter tackle against Omaha North's Tre'on Fairgood Jones Friday during a Class A first-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Lincoln Southeast standout defensive tackle Teivis Tuioti has verbally committed to play his college football at Nevada beginning next season.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Tuioti, the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning. The senior chose Nevada over offers from Idaho State and Army.

In his first and only season at Southeast, Tuioti helped the Knights go 9-2 and reach the Class A playoff quarterfinals by registering 73 tackles and two quarterback sacks. He played his sophomore and junior seasons in Berkeley, California and his freshman season in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News