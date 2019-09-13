All Nick Halleen wanted was a second chance.
The Lincoln Southeast defense gave it to him, and the senior running back responded with a game-winning 38-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 4 seconds left to lift the Class A No. 6 Knights to a 22-17 come-from-behind win over No. 4 Omaha Westside on Friday afternoon before a crowd of 2,280 at Seacrest Field.
On Southeast’s drive before the TD, Halleen lost a fumble at the Westside 5-yard line with just over 3 minutes to play with Westside leading 17-14, a ball smothered by the Warriors’ Jack Wimmer.
“I was devastated. I knew I had to get back out there and redeem myself, and fortunately our defense gave me another opportunity,” said the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Halleen, who finished with 203 yards on 28 carries, 165 of which came in the second half.
Three plays produced minus-3 yards for Westside (2-1) after the turnover. Instead of risking a blocked punt in the end zone, Westside coach Brett Froendt elected to have his team take an intentional safety as quarterback Cole Payton was tackled in the end zone while he rolled out to make it 17-16.
After an Isaac Gifford 24-yard return on the free kick, quarterback Coleby Daffer completed passes of 10 yards to Isaac Appleget, 3 yards to Taveon Thompson and 5 yards to Derek Branch before Halleen broke free for his longest and most consequential run of the night down the sideline.
"The back side opened up big and my eyes got huge,” Halleen said about the TD run. “I’ve got the best offensive line in the state, and they were the ones who made that happen.”
Southeast (2-1), however, had to survive one last Westside drive to claim victory. Runs of 27 and 24 yards by Payton helped Westside move to the Southeast 20 with 8 seconds left.
Southeast defensive back McGinness Schneider secured the win with an interception in the end zone.
The Knights overcame a 17-7 second-half deficit and the lingering hangover from a 16-14 loss to defending state champion Omaha Burke in the season-opener two weeks ago, a game Southeast led until the final minute.
“That’s where the senior leadership on this team really came forward,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “When you lose a close game like we did a couple weeks ago, it could cause some of your guys to hang their heads. But that didn’t happen, and these guys battled and found a way to get it done tonight.”
Southeast drove 50 yards in seven plays to score on its first possession. A 28-yard pass from Shadon Shannon to Thompson accounted for most of it and Halleen finished it off with a 4-yard run.
Westside answered with a 60-yard march in the second quarter that mixed the run and pass against the Knights’ strong defensive front. Payton completed passes of 14 and 17 yards to Cal Weidemann and Jake Holmstrom, respectively, and ran for 14 yards on three carries, the last a 1-yard sneak that tied the game at 7-7 with 6:09 left in the first half.
An interception by the Knights’ Reis Jensen stopped a Westside threat that reached the Southeast 24 with 3:37 left. Southeast then moved to the Westside 31 late in the half before a quarterback sack by Westside’s Holmstrom and an interception at the goal line as the half ended by Bodie Harrell erased the opportunity.