Southeast’s Appleget makes his dream official, pledging to help Nebraska in any way possible

It’s been a long few months for Jake Appleget since his impressive in-person workout in June and subsequent scholarship offer from Nebraska.
However, it didn’t take long for Appleget, who called the decision a “no-brainer,” to know that Nebraska would be the right place for him to play college football. Appleget may have committed to the Huskers less than three weeks after his scholarship offer, but he couldn’t make it official for another six months.
In the end, it was even one more day than expected. Heavy winds led to Lincoln Public Schools canceling in-person classes Wednesday, so Appleget gathered with his coaches, teammates and family on Thursday instead to make it official — the Lincoln Southeast standout is going to be a Husker.
“Yesterday I was looking forward to it, but I have family and friends here today and all these coaches and everyone who have gotten me to this point,” Appleget said. “It’s really special to have them by my side. Since I verbally committed, it’s been official in my mind, but getting it on paper felt great.”
A 2020 first-team Super-State selection, Appleget received scholarship offers from Illinois State, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and South Dakota State before his dream offer came from the Huskers on June 1. Appleget’s impressive performance during a workout earned him a scholarship offer, and the Huskers have been keen to keep him in their 2022 recruiting class since.
Appleget kept in regular contact with Husker coaches over the past few months, notably inside linebackers coach Barret Ruud, a former Lincoln Southeast standout himself. Appleget also hosted an in-home visit with members of the Nebraska coaching staff last week before signing his letter of intent.
“He is a Husker through and through and a Lincoln kid,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said on Wednesday. “We do not want to miss out on really good athletes that we think can develop into really good players for us, especially here in the state of Nebraska.”
In-state linebackers Luke Reimer (Lincoln North Star) and Nick Henrich (Omaha Burke) led the Huskers in tackles during the 2021 season, leaving hope that Appleget could have a route to Husker stardom as well. Three Lincoln Southeast graduates, Luke, and Isaac Gifford and offensive lineman Jerald Foster, have become key contributors for the Huskers within the past 10 years.
A three-year starter for the Knights, Appleget closes his high school career with 207 tackles, nine interceptions and two sacks from his linebacker position, a spot he will likely continue playing collegiately. However, Appleget said he’ll miss catching touchdown passes, a skill he developed nicely over the past two seasons.
Appleget hauled in 30 passes for 427 yards and eight touchdowns this season, also throwing a touchdown pass and running in another as the Knights’ top offensive weapon. While he seems locked in for a future at linebacker, Appleget’s versatility could be his greatest strength.
“I really like the program that they have, and the coaches care about you more than just a player on the field,” Appleget said. “I’m looking forward to helping the team in any way I can; I’m a versatile guy. Wherever the coaches need me, I’ll play for them.”
