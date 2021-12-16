Southeast’s Appleget makes his dream official, pledging to help Nebraska in any way possible

It’s been a long few months for Jake Appleget since his impressive in-person workout in June and subsequent scholarship offer from Nebraska.

However, it didn’t take long for Appleget, who called the decision a “no-brainer,” to know that Nebraska would be the right place for him to play college football. Appleget may have committed to the Huskers less than three weeks after his scholarship offer, but he couldn’t make it official for another six months.

In the end, it was even one more day than expected. Heavy winds led to Lincoln Public Schools canceling in-person classes Wednesday, so Appleget gathered with his coaches, teammates and family on Thursday instead to make it official — the Lincoln Southeast standout is going to be a Husker.

“Yesterday I was looking forward to it, but I have family and friends here today and all these coaches and everyone who have gotten me to this point,” Appleget said. “It’s really special to have them by my side. Since I verbally committed, it’s been official in my mind, but getting it on paper felt great.”