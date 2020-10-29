Southeast ready to go after three weeks between games

“I was excited for the (Gretna) matchup and disappointed it didn’t happen, but we just had to move on to the next (game),” Thompson added. “We had a great week of practice going into the Gretna game and we built off that with two more great weeks.”

Southeast’s Ryan Gottula said having three weeks off between games in the middle of October is uncharted territory for a high school football coach. The approach he and his staff eventually settled on included some intense practice sessions with the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense going against each other and a gamelike scrimmage last Friday when the Knights would’ve been normally playing.

“This has all been unique to us as coaches, and I think our kids have handled it really well,” said Gottula, whose team has not played since a 49-16 win at Bellevue East on Oct. 9. “We went back and tried to work on fundamentals and things we wanted to get better at, stay sharp and keep our conditioning where it needed to be.”