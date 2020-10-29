Southeast ready to go after three weeks between games

When Lincoln Southeast steps on the Seacrest Field turf for its second-round Class A state playoff game against Columbus 8:15 p.m. Friday, it will be exactly three weeks since its last football game.
Derek Branch and the rest of the Knights say that’s way too much time between contests.
“It’s been getting a little chippy at practice, so I think we’re ready to go play someone else,” said Branch, a senior all-city wide receiver/cornerback and a Cornell recruit.
The Knights had the momentum of a 7-0 start to the season going into their final regular-season game at home against No. 9 Gretna on Oct. 15. Some potential cases of COVID-19 at Gretna, however, led to a joint decision by both schools’ administrations to cancel the contest just hours before kickoff.
When the Nebraska School Activities Association decided in September to take all 24 Class A schools into the playoffs, that meant Southeast’s Week 9 game at Elkhorn South was off, and the fourth-seeded Knights would receive one of the eight first-round byes.
Taveon Thompson was in weight training class that Thursday when he got the word the Gretna game was off. He immediately turned the page on the regular season and started looking ahead to the playoffs.
“I knew it would give us another week to rest up and get healthy,” said Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver/outside linebacker who has a scholarship offer from North Carolina-Charlotte and a preferred walk-on opportunity at Nebraska.
“I was excited for the (Gretna) matchup and disappointed it didn’t happen, but we just had to move on to the next (game),” Thompson added. “We had a great week of practice going into the Gretna game and we built off that with two more great weeks.”
Southeast’s Ryan Gottula said having three weeks off between games in the middle of October is uncharted territory for a high school football coach. The approach he and his staff eventually settled on included some intense practice sessions with the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense going against each other and a gamelike scrimmage last Friday when the Knights would’ve been normally playing.
“This has all been unique to us as coaches, and I think our kids have handled it really well,” said Gottula, whose team has not played since a 49-16 win at Bellevue East on Oct. 9. “We went back and tried to work on fundamentals and things we wanted to get better at, stay sharp and keep our conditioning where it needed to be.”
The 6-3 Discoverers have Southeast’s full attention. Their 31-14 first-round victory over Papillion-La Vista was very similar to the Knights’ 31-12 triumph over the Monarchs on Oct. 2. In Columbus’ final regular-season game, the Discoverers were only trailing top-ranked, defending state champion Bellevue West 35-28 late in the third quarter before the Thunderbirds scored the game’s final 21 points to pull away.
“They move the ball well, and they play some physical defense,” Gottula said of Columbus. “Their offense presents some things that are a challenge to prepare for. They’re a good football team.”
