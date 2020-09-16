Southeast RB Bridger getting comfortable with his new team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was an adjustment period for running back Nigel Bridger as he made the transition from Crete to Lincoln Southeast for his senior season of football.

It appears after three games, Bridger is now ready for the next phase — being the main guy in a Knights running game that likes to wear down opposing defenses with their huge offensive line and play keep-away with the ball by grinding out long, physical, time-consuming drives.

Bridger rushed for just 42 yards in the first two games combined, but the 5-foot-8, 190-pound back went off for 174 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns in the Class A No. 5 Knights’ 35-10 win over No. 8 Grand Island last Thursday at Seacrest Field.

“The biggest thing was just experience,” Bridger said when asked about the difference between the first two games against Kearney and Lincoln Southwest and Week 3 against the Islanders.

“Starting out here, the different offense was something that took me a while to get used to,” Bridger added. “Just getting to know the offense and where things hit, I have a lot better feel for it now.”