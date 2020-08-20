 Skip to main content
Southeast motivated by last year's stunning, sudden end to the football season
PREP FOOTBALL

Omaha North vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11.1

Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch (6) celebrates after intercepting an Omaha North pass in the second quarter during a 2019 Class A first-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

There’s a lot that’s happened the past six months that makes last year’s football season a distant memory.

But it’s still fresh in the minds of the current Lincoln Southeast players who contributed to last season’s 9-2 team that reached the Class A quarterfinals in the playoffs.

It’s really hard for the Knights to forget the nine-game winning streak heading into the quarters, only to get shocked 35-0 at home by Omaha Westside, a team Southeast took out during that nine-game string.

“That one definitely stung,” said senior cornerback/wide receiver Derek Branch, who is entering his third season as a starter in the secondary. He is getting recruiting interest from Division I schools such as North Dakota, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

“We went into the offseason with that in the back of our minds, and now it’s our chance to leave our mark and do everything in our power to have a good year and maybe take it a little farther (than last year).”

Southeast must replace a senior class from a season ago that produced four first-team Super-State players — defensive back Isaac Gifford (Nebraska), running back Nick Halleen (Wayne State), offensive lineman Xavier Trevino (North Dakota) and defensive tackle Teivis Tuioti (Nevada) — and a second-team Super-Stater in wide receiver/defensive back Issac Appleget (South Dakota State).

Branch is a good place to start with that project. The son of former Nebraska player Troy Branch is a lockdown cornerback who had 45 tackles and a pair of interceptions a year ago while catching nine passes for 68 yards on offense.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Branch will be featured more offensively this season, providing another passing game weapon in addition to senior Ethan Steer (6-1, 185) and a pair of bigger targets — returning starting senior wide receiver Taveon Thompson (6-4, 210) and junior wideout Jake Appleget (6-4, 205).

Thompson, who’s receiving Division II scholarship offers and is on the radar screen of some Division I schools, is the leading receiver back for the Knights with 10 catches for 158 yards.

Appleget was also a force defensively last season for Southeast at linebacker with 59 tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore.

McGinness Schneider, a starter in the secondary last season, will take over quarterback duties this season, and coach Ryan Gottula likes what he sees so far from the 6-1, 180-pound senior.

NSAA board sees safe start to preseason fall sports practices

“McGinness is a guy who has a lot of experience playing in big games, so it’s nice to have someone with varsity experience stepping into that (quarterback) role,” said Gottula, whose No. 6 Knights team now opens the season next Friday at No. 10 Kearney following Omaha Public Schools’ decision to drop fall sports, wiping out the original opener at home against Omaha North.

“Our guys look up to him (Schneider), he’s a great leader and they have a lot of confidence in what he can do.”

The only starting offensive lineman back for the Knights is senior Jacob Bergonia (6-2, 285), but first-team all-city defensive tackle Maddox Burton (6-5, 290) figures to go both ways this season and be a cornerstone of an offensive front hoping to match last year’s ability to overpower opponents when the Knights rushed for an average of 269 yards per game.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

