Southeast motivated by last year's stunning, sudden end to the football season

Branch is a good place to start with that project. The son of former Nebraska player Troy Branch is a lockdown cornerback who had 45 tackles and a pair of interceptions a year ago while catching nine passes for 68 yards on offense.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Branch will be featured more offensively this season, providing another passing game weapon in addition to senior Ethan Steer (6-1, 185) and a pair of bigger targets — returning starting senior wide receiver Taveon Thompson (6-4, 210) and junior wideout Jake Appleget (6-4, 205).

Thompson, who’s receiving Division II scholarship offers and is on the radar screen of some Division I schools, is the leading receiver back for the Knights with 10 catches for 158 yards.

Appleget was also a force defensively last season for Southeast at linebacker with 59 tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore.

McGinness Schneider, a starter in the secondary last season, will take over quarterback duties this season, and coach Ryan Gottula likes what he sees so far from the 6-1, 180-pound senior.