With 14 starters back, at least three Division I college prospects in a senior class of 36 players and some key transfers poised to make an immediate impact, Lincoln Southeast’s football team projects out well in the Nebraska preseason prognostications.
When the No. 7 Knights finally get to see what they have in Thursday's 7 p.m. season-opener against defending Class A state champion and fifth-ranked Omaha Burke at Seacrest Field, Xavier Trevino thinks the preseason hype may not do them justice.
“I think it’s going to be great,” said the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Trevino, a three-year starter on the offensive line who’s committed as a walk-on at Nebraska. “The coaches have said this before, we look good on paper, but once we put the pads on, we look 100 times better. Everybody on this team likes to hit out there.”
Trevino is part of the Knights’ offensive and defensive fronts that are probably the biggest and most experienced in the state. Like Trevino, senior center Carter West (6-0, 285) and senior tackle Carson Stoner (6-3, 280) also started every game last season for the Knights, who finished 7-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs before being stopped by Burke.
Junior Jacob Bergonia (6-3, 275) started two games at left guard as a sophomore.
Behind that massive front is one of the most physical runners in Class A, Lincoln Northeast transfer Nick Halleen, a 5-10, 190-pound senior who rushed for 1,052 yards in nine games last season, including 113 on 26 attempts and two TDs against Southeast in the Rockets’ season finale.
“I’m going to love blocking for him,” Trevino said of Halleen, who also plays linebacker. “He’s a physical dude. His legs never stop and he never goes down on first contact.”
Another Northeast transfer, senior Shadon Shannon (6-3, 185), is part of the mix at quarterback, which includes the Knights’ two signal callers in the playoffs last season — senior Coleby Daffer (5-9, 150) and junior McGinness Schneider (6-2, 185). Shannon, a two-year starter at LNE, had 939 yards of total offense in 2018.
Early this week, Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said it may be a game-time decision about who starts Thursday. Gottula expects to use all three in the opener.
“They’re all athletic and they’ve all done a good job running the offense in practice,” Gottula said. “I’m comfortable with all three of them in the game.”
Not only will the quarterbacks have a huge offensive line in front of them and experienced running backs to hand off to, they’ll have a Division I wide receiver to throw to as well. South Dakota State recruit Isaac Appleget (6-2, 190) had 39 catches for 590 yards and five TDs a year ago, and is also a returning starter at cornerback (58 tackles, one interception last season), one of eight starters back on defense.
Junior Barrett France started at tight end a year ago, while Appleget’s younger brother, sophomore Jake Appleget, has the potential to become a primary target as well.
Halleen will allow senior standout and defensive leader Isaac Gifford to focus more on his safety spot, where he has scholarship offers from Oregon State and Wyoming. Before a knee injury sidelined him the last four games of the season, Gifford registered 71 tackles in seven contests.
Another Division I college level player, 6-2, 280-pound senior defensive tackle Teivis Tuioti, came to LSE when his father, Tony Tuioti, became Nebraska’s defensive line coach this spring.
Tuioti owns scholarship offers from Army, Idaho State and Nevada.
“I love him already, his pass rush is really good,” Trevino said of Teivis Tuioti, who has two younger brothers (Teilor and Teitum) on the team. “He’s really hard to block. I love going up against him.”
The Knights also bring back three starting linebackers — seniors Jackson Kraus (6-1, 200; 111 tackles last season), Ryan Rediger (5-11, 175; 76 tackles) and Reis Jensen (6-0, 175; 48 tackles in five games) — and both starting defensive ends in seniors Trystan Neiman (6-2, 220; 55 tackles) and Gage Johnson (6-4, 215; 35 tackles). A fourth senior linebacker, Max Dorfmeyer (6-1, 195; 53 tackles), also saw significant time last season.
Junior cornerback Derek Branch (5-11, 165) had 38 tackles and an interception last season, while senior Austin Rutledge (5-11, 165) started for the injured Gifford the final four games at safety.
Integrating the new players in with the returners has been a focus during summer camp and preseason practices.
“We knew a bunch of guys were coming, and everyone’s made some sacrifices to make this feel like a team,” Gifford said. “We’ve come together very well.”
Burke, 13-0 last season, beat Southeast 49-28 in the opener last season and 35-13 in the playoffs. The Bulldogs return Super-State wide receiver Xavier Watts, a Notre Dame recruit.
Gifford can’t think of a better opponent to open the 2019 campaign.
“This is a great opportunity for us,” Gifford said. “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”