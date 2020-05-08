You are the owner of this article.
Southeast graduate, former Husker walk-on Xavier Trevino will play football at North Dakota
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Southeast graduate, former Husker walk-on Xavier Trevino will play football at North Dakota

Southwest vs. Southeast football, 9/6

Lincoln Southeast's Nick Halleen (left) and Xavier Trevino celebrate Halleen's touchdown against Lincoln Southwest on Sept. 6 at Seacrest Field.

 Journal Star file photo

Former Nebraska freshman walk-on Xavier Trevino will head to North Dakota after landing a football scholarship with the Hawks.

"I just want to play and have an opportunity to compete for a spot," said the Lincoln Southeast graduate, who will have a partial athletic scholarship in addition to academic scholarships to make it a full-ride.

"Anything I can do for my mom not having to worry about the money part of it helps."

Trevino, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman, made the announcement on social media Friday.

"Leaving after only a semester was never planned, but I have to do what's best for myself and most importantly my family," Trevino posted. "Being raised in Lincoln ... you know how special Nebraska football is here, it was a blessing just getting a semester here."

Trevino said several FCS programs reached out to him after he entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

"North Dakota was my favorite the whole time," Trevino said. "They recruited me hard from the start, and I developed great relationships with the coaches very quickly."

Trevino received first-team Super-State and Class A all-state honors as an offensive lineman last season for the Knights, who finished 9-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Trevino anchored an offensive line that helped the Knights average 269 yards per game on the ground.

Trevino, who committed to the Husker walk-on program last summer, said his time at NU this past semester was productive.

"I put on weight and got a lot stronger," said Trevino, who increased what he can squat to 600 pounds while still maintaining a 40-yard dash time of just over 5.0 seconds. "The semester went really well in the classroom. I got really good grades."

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

+1 
Super State Football

Xavier Trevino

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
