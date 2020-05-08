Southeast graduate, former Husker walk-on Xavier Trevino will play football at North Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Nebraska freshman walk-on Xavier Trevino will head to North Dakota after landing a football scholarship with the Hawks.

"I just want to play and have an opportunity to compete for a spot," said the Lincoln Southeast graduate, who will have a partial athletic scholarship in addition to academic scholarships to make it a full-ride.

"Anything I can do for my mom not having to worry about the money part of it helps."

Trevino, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman, made the announcement on social media Friday.

"Leaving after only a semester was never planned, but I have to do what's best for myself and most importantly my family," Trevino posted. "Being raised in Lincoln ... you know how special Nebraska football is here, it was a blessing just getting a semester here."

Trevino said several FCS programs reached out to him after he entered the transfer portal earlier this week.