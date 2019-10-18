Lincoln Southeast running back Nick Halleen rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Class A No. 5 Knights exploded for 33 second-half points in taking a 40-13 victory over Papillion-La Vista South Friday night at Seacrest Field.
Southeast (7-1) had two scoring opportunities go awry early because of penalties before finally breaking through late in the first half on a 2-yard touchdown run by Halleen, giving the Knights a 7-0 lead at intermission.
An unneccesary roughness penalty against the Knights wiped out a 26-yard pass play from Coleby Daffer to Derek Branch that would’ve put Southeast on the Titans 11 midway through the first quarter.
Another drive in the second quarter was halted by a holding penalty on a 7-yard run by Isaac Gifford that would’ve given Southeast a first down at the Papio South 23. Instead on a fourth-and-20 from the Papio South 40, Gifford took a short snap in the punt formation and ran 17 yards, just short of the first down.
Southeast finally scored on its next possession. A 19-yard quarterback keeper by Shadon Shannon, an 18-yard run by Halleen and a 19-yard pass from Shannon to Isaac Appleget put the Knights in position for Halleen’s TD run, which capped a 60-yard march.
Shannon later added a 90-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to finish with 109 yards on just three carries.
The Titans (4-4) controlled the ball with their short passing game, keeping the ball away from Southeast’s ground attack for most of the first half. Titan quarterback Connor Crandall was 11 of 19 for 93 yards in the first 24 minutes and got his team as deep as the Southeast 30 and 35 in the second quarter.
Southeast began to widen the margin in the third quarter. The Knights overcame a personal foul penalty to go 60 yards in seven plays with Gifford covering the last 19 on an option pitch to make it 14-0.
One play after a Reis Jensen fumble recovery and 10-yard return, Halleen popped his 19-yard TD run to increase Southeast’s lead to 21-0 with 5:48 left in the third period.
After a three-and-out by the defense, Southeast expanded the margin to 27-0 with the help of the passing game. After Shannon hit Taveon Thompson for a 28-yard connection, Shannon threw up a fade pass to Appleget who went up over two Titan defenders to snag the 16-yard TD.
The Titans got on the scoreboard on a 14-yard TD pass from Crandall to Landon Jewell late in the third quarter, but Southeast’s defense got into the scoring act in the fourth quarter when Ryan Rediger picked off a pass and returned it 34 yards to the end zone to make it 33-6 with 9:19 left in the game.
The Titans’ Nick Sich finished with 148 yards rushing and scored on a 2-yard run in the final period.