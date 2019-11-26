Smothering, opportunistic defense keys Wahoo's victory in Class C-1 final

It was a battle of Goliath versus Goliath offenses, but it was going to take a Warrior's defense to prevail Tuesday in the C-1 state football championship at Memorial Stadium.
Wahoo, which gave up an average of 4.5 points per game going into the state championship, did not blink once against a Pierce team that entered averaging 49.4 points a contest.
The Warriors forced three pivotal first-half turnovers that allowed the offense to put points on the scoreboard, and Wahoo's 38-0 victory marked the school's first state football championship and its sixth shutout of the season.
“Our defense has played lights out all year long, and the defense's averages we have are just kind of insane considering some of the competition we have played," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said.
“Our defense showed up to play today and I'm very proud of their effort.”
After Wahoo forced Pierce to go three-and-out on the Bluejays' first two possessions, a muffed punt by Wahoo's Trevin Luben gave the Bluejays the ball on the Warriors' 18-yard line.
Kole Bordovsky then came up with maybe the biggest play of the game in Wahoo's victory.
The 6-foot linebacker, who set the Warriors' record for tackles in a season (159) Tuesday, picked off Dalton Freeman's pass on the Bluejays' second play in the red zone and returned it 78 yards to Pierce's 13-yard line.
“We knew our defense was solid all through the season,” Bordovsky said. “We had to play how we played all season. Don't overlook the game and we didn't change much at all.”
That set up Luben's first of five touchdowns, and the Warriors' Luke Partridge added a second interception later in the quarter. That helped Wahoo to a 10-0 advantage after a 24-yard field goal from Jesus Zaragoza.
But the Warriors' stifling defense was not done in the half.
Callan Phillips forced a fumble that was recovered by Brett Tinker at the Bluejays' 27. Wahoo cashed in again, as Luben took it for his second score on five consecutive carries.
Luben, who finished with 268 yards rushing and five touchdowns, added his own stamp on defense with an interception in the fourth quarter with the Warriors leading 31-0. The future Nebraska football walk-on capped it with an 11-yard score.
“It was huge,” Luben said. “It just goes to show how good our defensive coordinator is and how we worked so hard. We knew (Pierce's) offense was going to be incredible and we had to work extra hard every practice. I think it showed today.”