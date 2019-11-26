Smothering, opportunistic defense keys Wahoo's victory in Class C-1 final

It was a battle of Goliath versus Goliath offenses, but it was going to take a Warrior's defense to prevail Tuesday in the C-1 state football championship at Memorial Stadium.

Wahoo, which gave up an average of 4.5 points per game going into the state championship, did not blink once against a Pierce team that entered averaging 49.4 points a contest.

The Warriors forced three pivotal first-half turnovers that allowed the offense to put points on the scoreboard, and Wahoo's 38-0 victory marked the school's first state football championship and its sixth shutout of the season.

“Our defense has played lights out all year long, and the defense's averages we have are just kind of insane considering some of the competition we have played," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said.

“Our defense showed up to play today and I'm very proud of their effort.”

After Wahoo forced Pierce to go three-and-out on the Bluejays' first two possessions, a muffed punt by Wahoo's Trevin Luben gave the Bluejays the ball on the Warriors' 18-yard line.

Kole Bordovsky then came up with maybe the biggest play of the game in Wahoo's victory.

