Smallish Titan provides big boost with kick return for TD as Norris tops Elkhorn in top-5 matchup

“It was a momentum shift,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “We should be big enough and strong enough to be able to come back, no doubt. But that was a momentum-shifter.”

From that point, Norris was in control.

Elkhorn (0-1) went three-and-out on it next series, ending with a sack from 6-5 Norris senior Trey Deveaux.

The Titans then went 59 yards in just 47 seconds, with Hood capping the march with a 12-yard touchdown catch from Hausmann. All but one of the 59 yards came in the air, with Carnie making catches of 28 and 18 yards.

Suddenly Norris had the lead, and all the momentum.

“New quarterback, you’re not really going to expect to start fast. But we picked it up in the second quarter, third quarter,” Hood said. “I think the game really slowed down for (Hausmann). He was really sped up in the first quarter, and he really found out how to do it.”

After starting the game 1-for-6 with an interception, Hausmann completed seven of his final 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Elkhorn managed just 63 total yards in the second half. Hood added a 21-yard touchdown catch to extend the lead to 22-12, and Titans running back Ben Landgren bulldozed an Elkhorn defender to put Norris up 28-12 midway through the third quarter.

