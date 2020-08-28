Smallish Titan provides big boost with kick return for TD as Norris tops Elkhorn in top-5 matchup

OMAHA — For all the size and length the Norris Titans can put on the football field, it was one of the smallest players on the team who provided the spark Friday night.
Kale Consbruck returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to start a blitz of 28 points in a little more than 9 minutes of game time, and the No. 3-ranked Titans knocked off No. 5 Elkhorn 28-18 at Elkhorn High School.
With four receiving threats standing 6-foot-5, including Miami (Ohio) commit James Carnie and Nebraska baseball commit C.J. Hood, Norris’s weapons are easily spotted.
“It’s huge. You can — not even in college to you have 6-foot-5, four of them,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said. “So that’s just, that’s a gift, and we’re going to use that gift.”
With Cooper Hausmann, a junior, making his first start at quarterback, Norris managed just 32 total yards and threw an interception on its first four possessions.
And when Elkhorn running back Aiden Young scored untouched from 22 yards out with 3:20 left in the first half, the Norris offense suddenly was in dire need of something good to happen.
Enter Consbruck, all 5 feet, 7 inches, and 130 pounds of him.
The junior took the ensuing kickoff and broke free down the Elkhorn sideline to jolt his team to life.
“It was a momentum shift,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “We should be big enough and strong enough to be able to come back, no doubt. But that was a momentum-shifter.”
From that point, Norris was in control.
Elkhorn (0-1) went three-and-out on it next series, ending with a sack from 6-5 Norris senior Trey Deveaux.
The Titans then went 59 yards in just 47 seconds, with Hood capping the march with a 12-yard touchdown catch from Hausmann. All but one of the 59 yards came in the air, with Carnie making catches of 28 and 18 yards.
Suddenly Norris had the lead, and all the momentum.
“New quarterback, you’re not really going to expect to start fast. But we picked it up in the second quarter, third quarter,” Hood said. “I think the game really slowed down for (Hausmann). He was really sped up in the first quarter, and he really found out how to do it.”
After starting the game 1-for-6 with an interception, Hausmann completed seven of his final 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Elkhorn managed just 63 total yards in the second half. Hood added a 21-yard touchdown catch to extend the lead to 22-12, and Titans running back Ben Landgren bulldozed an Elkhorn defender to put Norris up 28-12 midway through the third quarter.
