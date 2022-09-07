Small but mighty, group from Greenwood plays key role for Ashland-Greenwood football

The Ashland portion of the Ashland-Greenwood consolidation makes up the vast majority of the Bluejays' football roster.

But the small group of Greenwood natives more than make up for their lack of numbers with their production on the field and their leadership off it.

That crew of five — seniors Braxton Buck, Luke Lambert, Logan Sobota and Nathan Upton, and sophomore Landon Sobota — all play critical roles for the Class C-1 No. 3 Bluejays. Buck and Logan Sobota are team captains.

The Greenwood contingent is just 7.9% of the 63-person roster. But it's a 100% hit rate on the contribution that group makes.

"I know they joke about it and they have fun, but it definitely is a sense of pride for them," Bluejay coach Ryan Thompson said. "We don't get a lot of kids from Greenwood anymore. ... So I think they love being from there, they love being kind of unique, and I know their families are pretty proud of them, too."

The five contribute all over the field.

Upton leads the team in rushing, with 241 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Logan Sobota has 78 rushing yards and a score, is third on the team in receiving as well as in tackles, and is averaging 40.3 yards per punt.

Lambert leads the Bluejays with 15 tackles, including four sacks.

Buck and Landon Sobota are stalwarts up front on both sides of the ball for the Bluejays, who came into the season knowing their strength would be in the trenches.

Pretty good for a group of guys from a village with a population just short of 500.

"It’s one of those satisfying feelings where you know exactly what you’re going to get out of that group, and you don’t need to spend a lot of your energy trying to figure out if they’re going to bring it every day," Thompson said. "It’s really nice peace of mind for the coaching staff, and I know the kids definitely have that opportunity to trust them."

The Bluejays will need all they can muster from both towns Friday when Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora rolls into town.

The Huskies, who played in the Class B title game last season, haven't lost a step in dispatching two quality, ranked opponents to start 2022.

Ashland-Greenwood, though, sees it as an opportunity. When the Bluejays' coaches sent in their requests for opponents for the new scheduling cycle, they put Aurora on the list knowing the Huskies were coming to Class C-1.

"I don't know how many other teams would do that," Thompson said. "So we felt like we would get them, and once they came up, I think the kids were excited."

Indeed, Aurora is the prohibitive favorite to be playing for a title in Lincoln in November. But Ashland-Greenwood has had enough success of its own in recent seasons to know what a game like Friday's can do for the rest of the year.

"Obviously, we play to win every game," Thompson said. But if something happens, the world isn't going to fall out, and now we have an opportunity to maybe correct some things and get ourselves going toward that later part of the season as well."