OMAHA — The play doesn’t have a name.
Omaha Skutt may need to find one, though, after the SkyHawks’ first play of the game yielded 76 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Tyson Gordon, on a play-action bootleg, rolled to his left and hit fellow senior Robbie Trout in stride down the Skutt sideline and Trout raced for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks in a 34-0 football win against No. 9 Norris on Friday night.
“We just called it ‘first play,’" Skutt coach Matt Turman said. “It was a nice throw and a nice catch by Robbie, and it got us started on the right foot.”
The victory capped a 9-0 regular season for the defending state champions, and pushed their unbeaten streak to 22 games.
Skutt also was effective on the ground, Gordon accounted for four touchdowns, and the defense forced four turnovers and a turnover on downs against the Titans.
A well-rounded victory. But it all started with play No. 1.
“It takes the wind out of you and when you’re trailing against a team like that, they gained the momentum, they kept it, you’re kind of playing catch-up and that’s not what we wanted to do,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said of Skutt’s opening touchdown.
You have free articles remaining.
The SkyHawks’ defense did its part. It forced a fumble early in the second quarter, which set up a three-play scoring drive capped by Gordon’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Barret Liebentritt.
After forcing another Norris fumble, Skutt pieced together a 13-play scoring drive, capped by Gordon’s rollout from a yard out for a score. The lead was 22-0.
“The defense was flying around today,” Turman said. “We were creating turnovers, which we haven’t been doing, and so that was encouraging. They have a really nice offense with a lot of nice skillsets, so we were worried about their offense.”
Gordon, meanwhile, threw for 173 yards and rushed for 67. The 2018 Super-Stater completed passes to nine different receivers.
“Ty’s been good all year for us,” Turman said. “He just gives us such an option. He throws the ball so well that you just can’t play the run. Teams are doing that ... that’s kind of what we saw today. They’re putting eight guys in the box and saying, we need you to throw, and so we’re just going to do it if we have to.”
Norris (6-3) will look to rebound in next week’s playoffs. The Titans were without standout senior running back Ashton Hausmann on Friday. The future Husker walk-on continues to work his way back from an ankle injury and Twarling said he’s day-to-day.
“We were not clean tonight,” Twarling said. “We were a little hesitant. We told them that we’re going to have to get better this week, because we’re going to see a team like this every week from here on out.”