Being defending Class B state football champions with three state titles in the past seven seasons and four straight final game appearances in Memorial Stadium allows Omaha Skutt to incorporate rituals and traditions for late November that most schools couldn’t count on every year.
Like the blond hair look the football team members sport during the postseason, something that’s carried on every season since the 2013 title team began it.
“That’s just a football thing. Coach (Kyle) Jurgens (the Skutt basketball coach) isn’t a big fan of it,” said Tyson Gordon, a senior all-stater in both sports. “For the football guys playing basketball, it’s (the blond look) usually gone by districts.”
And, of course, count on the “Wave to Barry’s’’ leading into top-ranked Skutt’s Class B state final Monday at 7:15 p.m. against another 12-0 team, No. 3 Scottsbluff, a rematch of the 2018 final won by the SkyHawks 48-27.
The team bus goes by Barry’s Bar & Grill on Ninth and Q streets on its way to Memorial Stadium, and a number of the parents stand outside on the sidewalk in front and wave good luck to the team, and the players wave back.
The wave lasted a little longer than usual last year “because we hit bad traffic around there,” said Skutt coach Matt Turman, whose team has been in the state finals six of the past seven seasons.
Something else that seems to get passed on every year is Skutt’s physical style of football and ability to make plays in the clutch. Both were on display in the SkyHawks’ 27-10 semifinal win over Waverly, their 25th straight victory.
With Waverly geared to stop the run, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Gordon threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter to overcome a 10-6 deficit earlier in the period.
“We’re trying to get our passing game going, and that hopefully will loosen things up for our running game,” said senior tight end Max Brinker, who caught a 31-yard TD pass in the third quarter and had a 37-yard reception in the first period that set up another score. The 6-1, 210-pound Brinker is also a force defensively with a team-high 76 tackles to go with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Gordon is a converted wide receiver who has rushed for 1,348 yards and 23 touchdowns and passed for 1,733 more and 19 scores as the Skutt quarterback this fall. He had to endure a shoulder injury in midseason that limited his snaps at safety, the position he earned Super-State honors last season and the one North Dakota State recruited him to play.
Still, Gordon has been in on 43 tackles and intercepted four passes this fall.
The 1-2 punch of seniors Grant Diesing and Gunner Ott have combined for 1,435 yards and 17 touchdowns from the running back spot, running behind an offensive line led by 6-4, 290-pound senior Super-State tackle Blake Anderson (Northern Iowa recruit) and 6-2, 235-pound guard Ryne Emanuel.
Ott and Diesing have also contributed heavily at linebacker with 55 and 53 tackles, respectively.
Skutt trailed Scottsbluff 14-0 early in the second quarter of last year’s title game before finding its footing for a 48-27 victory. Both Anderson and Emanuel says Skutt will need to match the Bearcats’ physicality, led by 6-3, 225-pound quarterback/linebacker Sabastian Harsh and 6-6, 290-pound lineman Sam Clarkson.
“It’s going to be hard-fought and physical, just the kind of game you’d expect for a state championship,” Anderson said. “Just like everyone we’ve played this season, I’m sure we’re going to get their best shot. Everyone wants to end our winning streak.”
Emanuel, who has 63 tackles and a team-high six quarterback sacks from his defensive end position, said playing against Waverly standout running quarterback Mason Nieman last week should prepare Skutt for Harsh, who had 348 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the 63-56 semifinal win over Omaha Roncalli.
“Harsh is as big as I am, but a lot faster,” Emanuel said. “I think we can stop him, but we’ll have to flow to the ball and gang tackle because it’s hard to bring him down 1-on-1.”