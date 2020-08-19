Size and experience up front means a more physical approach for Lutheran this season

In recent seasons, Lincoln Lutheran’s passing game has caused opponents headaches, and there’s no reason to think that relief is on the way this fall for those defensive coordinators and defensive backs.
Junior quarterback Josh Duitsman is entering his third season as the starter for the Class C-2 No. 10 Warriors, and he’s bound to improve on his sophomore passing numbers of 1,427 yards, 19 touchdowns and a 62% completion rate.
But it won’t be the only way Lutheran moves the football this season, not with perhaps the most physical offensive line in Greg Nelson’s seven years as the Warriors head coach.
“We go at least 225 pounds across the offensive line, which is bigger than we’ve ever had here,” said Nelson, whose team returns 13 starters (seven on offense and six on defense) from last year’s 5-4 team that competed in Class C-1.
“It’s been fun for those guys to see them get after it in the run game,” Nelson added. “I challenge those guys that if they’re dominating up front, it’s going to make it really easy to keep running the ball, control the clock, which will open up everything else we want to do offensively.”
Leading the way on the line is 6-foot-6, 255-pound senior tackle Wyatt Marr, who Nelson believes is a potential Division I, FCS-level college recruit. Marr currently has offers from regional Division II programs Wayne State, Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri.
Marr is looking forward to the more ground-oriented philosophy that will allow him and his teammates to attack the defense.
“It’s fun to run, but we do pass it quite a bit,” Marr said. “We’re trying to get more back into the run this year because we’ve got such a powerful offensive line.”
Joining Marr up front are three other seniors — 6-foot, 235-pound guard Dylan Steider, 6-1, 225-pound center Noah Schaedel and 6-3, 225-pound tackle Jack L’Heureux. A promising sophomore, guard Jackson Masek (6-1, 235), rounds out the interior, while 6-5, 195-pound senior tight end Josh Puelz provides a presence on the edge blocking as well as a big target in the passing game.
One of the main beneficiaries of the blocking up front will be Marr’s cousin, talented sophomore running back/receiver Garret Hoefs, who also is the backup quarterback.
As a freshman, Hoefs rushed for 309 yards and three TDs and caught 33 passes for 390 yards and three more scores. In addition to that, Hoefs would occasionally line up as the quarterback in a wildcat formation and either run or throw out of it.
“We move Garret around and find different ways to get the ball in his hands to keep the defense off-balance,” Nelson said.
Puelz, who is a college prospect in football and basketball, ended last season with his best performance of the year, catching four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Ashland-Greenwood.
Besides playing AAU basketball this summer for Lincoln Supreme, Puelz specialized his workouts over the past few months to help in both football and basketball.
“Every day I aimed to try to get 300 makes in shooting the basketball, I lifted weights four times a week and did jump workouts and an hour of plyometrics five to six times a week,” Puelz said.
Lutheran faces one of the toughest schedules in Class C-2 with No. 4 Sutton in its final nondistrict game before facing No. 5 Centennial, No. 6 Yutan, No. 8 Bishop Neumann and No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia in District 1 play.
It’s a challenge Marr is ready to tackle.
“I’m looking forward to playing all those teams,” Marr said. “I feel like we can handle anyone, honestly.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
