Size and experience up front means a more physical approach for Lutheran this season

In recent seasons, Lincoln Lutheran’s passing game has caused opponents headaches, and there’s no reason to think that relief is on the way this fall for those defensive coordinators and defensive backs.

Junior quarterback Josh Duitsman is entering his third season as the starter for the Class C-2 No. 10 Warriors, and he’s bound to improve on his sophomore passing numbers of 1,427 yards, 19 touchdowns and a 62% completion rate.

But it won’t be the only way Lutheran moves the football this season, not with perhaps the most physical offensive line in Greg Nelson’s seven years as the Warriors head coach.

“We go at least 225 pounds across the offensive line, which is bigger than we’ve ever had here,” said Nelson, whose team returns 13 starters (seven on offense and six on defense) from last year’s 5-4 team that competed in Class C-1.

“It’s been fun for those guys to see them get after it in the run game,” Nelson added. “I challenge those guys that if they’re dominating up front, it’s going to make it really easy to keep running the ball, control the clock, which will open up everything else we want to do offensively.”