Six-man title game rematch between Parkview Christian, Pawnee City, features two teams that have come a long way

There isn't much stock to be put in the first time Parkview Christian and Pawnee City met on the football field.

That Sept. 30 game ended in a 43-16 Parkview Christian win that left Pawnee City sitting at 3-2 with a young team that plays three sophomores and a couple of freshmen extensively.

A month and a half later, Pawnee City has grown up. And Friday night in Kearney, the Indians and Parkview Christian will meet again, this time with a state title on the line.

Kickoff in the six-man state championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Foster Field on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

"We just needed more game time experience. Earlier in the year, we weren’t making adjustments — we’d try to get the kids to change as the game went, and they just didn’t understand why that needed to happen," Pawnee City coach Scott Brumbaugh said.

"So they’ve got that figured out now. We truly are game-smart. Our sophomores were playing early, and they’ve almost went from being sophomores with very limited playing time to now they’re almost acting like seniors. We just needed time to grow up, and mature, and the kids have done it, and done it at a very fast rate."

Pawnee City (9-2) hasn't lost since that Parkview game. Along the way it has beaten a Sterling team that at the time had one loss, then turned it up another notch in the playoffs — a quarterfinal win over No. 1-ranked and prohibitive title favorite Potter-Dix. A semifinal win over No. 2-ranked Arthur County.

Both of those latter wins came on the road, a total of about 1,640 round-trip miles for Pawnee City, to play a pair of unbeaten opponents.

Pawnee City won both games by double digits.

"They've gotten a lot better," said Parkview Christian coach PJ Book. "I hope every team can say that as the season goes on. You never want to be what you were. You always want to be improving, and when we watch their film we can see they've done just that."

The Patriots have improved as well, rebounding from an early loss to S-E-M to enter the championship game at 11-1 with a 40-22 victory over the Mustangs in the semifinals.

The teams share several characteristics:

* Pawnee City was without starting quarterback Justin Pierce in its loss to Parkview Christian, as the junior sat out with a concussion. In Parkview's only loss, the Patriots were without standout running back Chandler Page for most of the contest after he was knocked out of the game.

* Both teams are playing for their first football title. Both teams qualified for the playoffs in 2017, then didn't qualify again until 2022. Pawnee City won a playoff game in 2011, didn't win another until 2021 and is in the finals this year. Parkview Christian won a playoff game in 2012, didn't win another until 2021, and joins Pawnee City in the finals.

* Neither team has played on a turf field, though both have had chances to practice on one. Parkview Christian worked out at Lincoln Pius X's Aldrich Field earlier this week. Pawnee City, while making its road trips west for the playoffs, stopped in Lexington on each trip to get a walk-through on the Minutemen's brand-new turf field.

Now, all that's left is to play the game.

"Everybody wants to know that they gave their best effort, and they executed to the best of their ability. And we’ve, from the start of the year, said you can’t just decide to be your best in a moment. That’s not how life works. You have to have a series of little things that you have built upon," Book said.

"And some of those things include the work ethic we’ve put in, and the intensity we practice with, and all the attention to the little things so that our bodies, and our minds, and our hearts just respond."