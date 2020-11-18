Six-man state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Sterling, McCool Junction

Impact players: RB/DB Sam Boldt, sr., 66 carries for 938 yards and 20 touchdowns, 6 catches for 152 yards and 5 TDs; RB/LB Derek Buss, sr., 51 carries for 803 yards and 15 TDs, 46 tackles, 12 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 9 catches for 282 yards and 6 TDs; OL/DE Andrew Richardson, jr., 16 catches for 280 yards and 9 TDs, 100 tackles, 7 sacks.

Sterling's offense hasn't missed a step this year, scoring 65, 54, 47, 63, 70, 59, 60, 54, 52 and 60 points this season. The Jets have a strong 1-2 combo in the backfield with Boldt and Buss, and they distribute the ball well in the passing game behind the arm of Garret Hier. Boldt showed his playmaking ability in the state semifinals, rushing for 187 yards and five touchdowns, and returning two kicks for scores. Sterling will be aiming for its first state title in six-man football.