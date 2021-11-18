 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six-man state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Potter-Dix, Cody-Kilgore
0 Comments

Six-man state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Potter-Dix, Cody-Kilgore

  • 0

There will be a first-time state champion crowned in six-man football, the first division to play for a state title this week.

Game info: 7 p.m. Friday at Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium, TV — News Channel Nebraska.

No. 3 Potter-Dix

Record: 11-0.

Coach: Dale Frerichs.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Sioux County 54-0, quarterfinals—beat Parkview Christian 70-34, semifinals—beat Spalding Academy 39-38.

State playoff appearances: 14.

Impact players: RB/LB Jared Anton, sr., 105 carries for 999 yards and 17 touchdowns, 116 tackles; WR/DB Thomas Muldoon, sr., 21 catches for 384 yards and 11 touchdowns, 86 tackles, 11 interceptions; QB/DE Luke Kasten, jr., 101 carries for 1,105 yards and 15 touchdowns, 11.5 sacks; QB/DB Brayden Kasten, so., 60-of-92 passing for 1,029 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Bread and butter

Luke and Brayden Kasten can both throw the ball out of the backfield, with Muldoon and Anton being two other sources for big plays. Potter-Dix has also forced 35 turnovers this season, an average of more than three per game. Their semifinal game against Spalding Academy was the closest of the season.

No. 1 Cody-Kilgore

Record: 11-0.

Coach: Landon Miller.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Stuart 55-19, quarterfinals—beat Arthur County 51-6, semifinals—beat Wallace 72-28.

State playoff appearances: 9.

Impact players: RB/DE Peyton Sterkel, sr., 91 carries for 1,137 yards and 22 touchdowns, 70 tackles, 9 sacks; RB/DB Cactus Millar, sr., 85 carries for 1,193 yards and 18 touchdowns, 56 tackles; OL/DB Parker Andrews, jr., 29 tackles, 6 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries; OL/LB Gage Davis, sr., 30 carries for 422 yards and eight touchdowns, 109 tackles, 6 fumble recoveries.

Bread and butter

Over 88% of Cody-Kilgore’s offensive output has come on the ground this season, and it all starts with senior 1,000-yard rushers Sterkel and Millar. The Cowboys have an excellent offensive line in front of them, and no opponent has even come within 30 points of them in the final score this season.

From runner-up to state champion in wrestling, Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern seeking the same improvement in D-2 football final
Luke Mullin: Gretna, Bennington and Columbus Lakeview make for a new crop of teams playing for state championships

From Omaha to the Sandhills, here's your one-stop for high school football semifinals coverage

The state championship picture became clear after a cold, windy night around the state Friday night. Relive some of the semifinals moments.

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt
High School Football

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskies (10-2) dug themselves out of a hole and won nine straight games. They dug themselves out a 17-7 hole Friday.

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County
High School Football

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

A roundup of the high school football state semifinal games Friday night.

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game
High School Football

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Three Rezac brothers — Anthony, DJ and Teddy — cracked the stat sheet in a big way as their Warriors overcame an early hiccup.

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella
High School Football

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella

  • MIKE PATTERSON Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but the Dragons' defense stifling a high-scoring Omaha North bunch was the difference.

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals
High School Football

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Behind a stellar rushing attack, No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on their way to a 35-12 victory.

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal
High School Football

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal

  • RANDY SPEER Fremont Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Koa McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field — and the Knights' defense did the rest.

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game
High School Football

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game

  • STEVE BEIDECK Omaha World-Herald correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

Dylan Mostek turned in a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance to help lead the Badgers, who last played in a state final in 2007.

State football scores and schedule
High School Football
agate editor's pick

State football scores and schedule

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at Friday's results across the state.

National News

Should winning team apologize for 106-0 high school football score?

  • Updated
  • 0
High school football logo 2021

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News