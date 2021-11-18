Six-man state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Potter-Dix, Cody-Kilgore

There will be a first-time state champion crowned in six-man football, the first division to play for a state title this week.
Game info: 7 p.m. Friday at Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium, TV — News Channel Nebraska.
No. 3 Potter-Dix
Record: 11-0.
Coach: Dale Frerichs.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Sioux County 54-0, quarterfinals—beat Parkview Christian 70-34, semifinals—beat Spalding Academy 39-38.
State playoff appearances: 14.
Impact players: RB/LB Jared Anton, sr., 105 carries for 999 yards and 17 touchdowns, 116 tackles; WR/DB Thomas Muldoon, sr., 21 catches for 384 yards and 11 touchdowns, 86 tackles, 11 interceptions; QB/DE Luke Kasten, jr., 101 carries for 1,105 yards and 15 touchdowns, 11.5 sacks; QB/DB Brayden Kasten, so., 60-of-92 passing for 1,029 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Bread and butter
Luke and Brayden Kasten can both throw the ball out of the backfield, with Muldoon and Anton being two other sources for big plays. Potter-Dix has also forced 35 turnovers this season, an average of more than three per game. Their semifinal game against Spalding Academy was the closest of the season.
No. 1 Cody-Kilgore
Record: 11-0.
Coach: Landon Miller.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Stuart 55-19, quarterfinals—beat Arthur County 51-6, semifinals—beat Wallace 72-28.
State playoff appearances: 9.
Impact players: RB/DE Peyton Sterkel, sr., 91 carries for 1,137 yards and 22 touchdowns, 70 tackles, 9 sacks; RB/DB Cactus Millar, sr., 85 carries for 1,193 yards and 18 touchdowns, 56 tackles; OL/DB Parker Andrews, jr., 29 tackles, 6 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries; OL/LB Gage Davis, sr., 30 carries for 422 yards and eight touchdowns, 109 tackles, 6 fumble recoveries.
Bread and butter
Over 88% of Cody-Kilgore’s offensive output has come on the ground this season, and it all starts with senior 1,000-yard rushers Sterkel and Millar. The Cowboys have an excellent offensive line in front of them, and no opponent has even come within 30 points of them in the final score this season.
