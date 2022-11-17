Six-man state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Parkview Christian, Pawnee City

Two schools seeking their first state football championship will meet Friday night in Kearney in the first of seven title games to be played over the next five days.

Game info: 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium. TV — News Channel Nebraska.

No. 4 Parkview Christian

Record: 10-1.

Coach: PJ Book.

Road to the finals: First round — defeated Southwest 61-27. Quarterfinals — defeated Red Cloud 54-32. Semifinals — defeated S-E-M 40-22.

State playoff appearances: 8. Finals appearances: First.

Impact players: RB/LB Chandler Page, 6-0, 170, sr., 111 carries, 1,649 yards, 29 TDs, 56 tackles, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two defensive TDs; QB/DB Elijah Colbert, 5-11, 175, sr., 73-116, 1,292 yards, 26 TDs; WR/DB Brayden Ulrich, 6-5, 180 sr., 28 catches, 590 yards, 10 TDs, 26.9 yards per kickoff return, one TD, 18.2 yards per punt return, one TD; four interceptions.

Bread and butter

The Patriots can move the ball on the ground and in the air, but they'd prefer to hand it off or toss it to Page as often as possible. If the weather is iffy — and Friday's forecasted high temperature in Kearney is 26 degrees — expect a big dose of the big senior back, and for the Patriots to lean on a defense that is among the best in six-man: Parkview has allowed 20 or fewer points seven times in 11 games.

No. 8 Pawnee City

Record: 9-2.

Coach: Scott Brumbaugh.

Road to the finals: First round — defeated Stuart 64-8. Quarterfinals: defeated Potter-Dix 62-47. Semifinals: defeated Arthur County 66-54.

State playoff appearances: 12. Finals appearances: First.

Impact players: RB/LB Andy Maloley, 5-8, 195, sr., 128 carries, 1,572 yards, 28 TDs, 10 catches, 250 yards, 3 TDs, 115 tackles; QB/DB Justin Pierce, 5-8, 135, jr., 49-78, 1,077 yards, 18 TDs, 50 tackles; WR/DB Jett Farwell, 5-10, 160, so., 53 carries, 728 yards, 16 TDs; 28 catches, 586 yards, nine TDs, 102 tackles.

Bread and butter

Like its opponent, Pawnee City will lean on its powerful senior running back. Andy Maloley is a force on both sides of the ball and in the return game, where he's averaged nearly 44 yards on five kickoff returns. Jett Farwell provides a good change of pace in the running game and is also Pawnee City's top receiver in a passing game that does just enough to keep teams from zoning in on Maloley.

Chris Basnett's pick: Pawnee City is a much different team than the one Parkview beat 43-16 at the end of September. But the Patriots' group of seniors should have just enough to get past Pawnee City's collection of young talent.