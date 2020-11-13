Six-man semifinal glance: McDonald leads McCool Junction back to finals; Sterling edges Arthur County

Sterling 60, Arthur County 58: Sam Boldt rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 3 Jets flew into the state final with a semifinal win in Arthur.

The Jets overcame a huge performance by No. 5 Arthur County's Alex Worthing, whose nine rushing touchdowns tied the state six-man record for a game. Worthing had 25 carries for 255 yards, part of a 317-yard effort on the ground. Sterling rushed for 296 yards.