Six-man semifinal glance: McDonald leads McCool Junction back to finals; Sterling edges Arthur County

Owen McDonald led the No. 1 McCool Junction with four total touchdowns as the Mustangs returned to the state championship game with a 30-12 win over host Cody-Kilgore (6-3) in a six-man semifinal Friday.
McCool Junction (11-0) finished as runner-up last season.
"We have played well all season, and we have finally reached our end goal," Mustang coach Jarrod Weiss said.
McDonald finished with 156 rushing yards on 26 carries and returned a kick for a touchdown. The Mustangs' Chase Wilkinson rounded out the offense with 21 yards on the ground.
Sterling 60, Arthur County 58: Sam Boldt rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 3 Jets flew into the state final with a semifinal win in Arthur.
The Jets overcame a huge performance by No. 5 Arthur County's Alex Worthing, whose nine rushing touchdowns tied the state six-man record for a game. Worthing had 25 carries for 255 yards, part of a 317-yard effort on the ground. Sterling rushed for 296 yards.
Boldt also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for Sterling (10-0), which led 30-18 at halftime. Arthur County ends the season 8-3.
