Parkview Christian has the talent to make a run at a repeat, but its path to the championship won't be easy. The six-man scene in 2023 is rich with talented teams that have one goal.

Defending champion: Parkview Christian

The Patriots won their first-ever football title, completing a full turnaround from 2019 when they went 2-6 and barely had enough players to field an eight-man team. Parkview has replace players at key positions this fall, including graduated running back Chandler Page, who ran for 281 yards and two touchdowns in a dominating 50-25 victory over Pawnee City in the state championship in November.

Other teams to watch

Cody-Kilgore (6-3, D-6 first round, No. 9 final ranking): The Cowboys return two of its most important players on both sides of the ball in Drew Farrell and Jacob Knox. Expect Cody-Kilgore, which won a title in 2021, to be firmly in the mix this fall.

Pawnee City (9-3, D-6 runner-up, No. 2): The runner-up from last season is reloading behind quarterback Justin Pierce. Parkview Christian makes the road trip to play a championship rematch in late September on an evening that will have just a little bit extra juice.

Arthur County (10-1, D-6 state semifinals, No. 4): The Wolves lost one game last season, and it was a 66-54 shootout against Pawnee City in the state semifinals. Yes, Arthur County moves on without a few key seniors, but it has experience elsewhere, including quarterback Talan Storer, who threw 31 touchdowns as a sophomore last fall.

Key games

A25: Garden County at Arthur County.

S1: Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore.

S7: Potter-Dix at Hay Springs.

S15: Red Cloud at Pawnee City.

S22: Sterling at Parkview Christian.

S29: Parkview Christian at Pawnee City.

O6: S-E-M at Red Cloud.

O13: Potter-Dix at Garden County.

O20: Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs.

Players to watch

WR Caden Frey, Red Cloud (6-5 | 215 | Sr.): Frey's tall, athletic frame makes him a handful in the passing game. He has the coveted ability of being able to go catch a ball thrown in his area and make a play after.

RB/WR/DE Riley Bombeck, Shelton (6-3 | 185 | Sr.): Bombeck can make the Bulldogs go on both sides of the ball. On offense, he's a brilliant runner, averaging 121 yards per game. He piled up 34 touchdowns, too.

WR Anthony Page, Parkview Christian (5-11 | 200 | Sr.): Page will be asked to take on a bigger role this season after being featured primarily as a wide receiver on offense last season. He had four touchdowns — look for that number to jump as he helps pick up the offensive void left by his older brother, Chandler.

QB Justin Pierce, Pawnee City (5-8 | 135 | Sr.): Pierce completed nearly 60% of his passes last season in throwing for over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.