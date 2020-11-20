Six-man: McDonald's record 8 TDs seal 'fitting end' for McCool Junction seniors in state final

KEARNEY — Owen McDonald tied a six-man playoff record with eight rushing touchdowns Friday at Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium, leading No. 1 McCool Junction to a 70-20 victory over No. 3 Sterling in the six-man state championship.
With the Mustangs first snap of the second half, McDonald set the six-man record in rushing yards with 393. It was his final carry, but it was not the most important one.
With 4:39 left in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs (11-0) were flagged with seven men on the field as McCool Junction's seven seniors (Kaeden Bristol, Jonah Barrow, Corbin Brown, Bradley Lewis, Kaden Kirkpatrick, Patrick Dietz and McDonald) looked toward the Mustang crowd throwing their arms in celebration.
An ode to a senior class that had felt the heartbreak of finishing runner-up on the exact same field in 2019.
“It was surreal,” McDonald said. “I started with those guys as a freshman and ended it with them this year. I feel that can never be matched. It was an amazing moment and I tried to soak it in as best I can to remember it.”
The idea came from McCool Junction head coach Jarod Weiss on Thursday evening as he was preparing for the game. It may be one of the only times Weiss was happy to see a flag on the Mustangs.
“I said to the coaches, 'If the game warrants it, we put all seven seniors out at one time and we take a penalty, that's fine with us,'” Weiss said. “It worked to our advantage, and we did it. That was the greatest way for our seniors to go out.
“A fitting end to what they started as a freshman. They took their lumps as freshmen. Sophomore year made it to the quarterfinals and then junior year got to here. What a fitting end to such a great group of gentlemen.”
The 50-point victory may look lopsided, but it was not easy for the top-ranked Mustangs early on. Sterling (10-1) opened the game with a four-play, 43-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 to take an 8-0 lead 45 seconds into the game.
McDonald answered with his first of eight scores on the ensuing drive, capping a three-play drive with a 2-yard score.
“We knew Owen McDonald was going to be a handful,” Sterling head coach Brent Heusman said. “Unfortunately, he turned out to be that way. Their big guys, they are bigger than we are. We've said all year we've been the bigger team, and tonight that wasn't the case.”
The Jets may have lost, but Weiss is looking forward to more trips to the state finals after the third year of the Jets in six-man.
“I think we've got our program going in the right direction now,” Weiss said. “We went 5-4 and 5-4 and then 10-1 this year.”
However, McDonald was a one-man show with touchdown runs of 2, 11, 64, 28, 5, 33, 62 and 59 yards, tying the D-6 single game state playoff record.
“He proved his point. (McDonald) is the best player in six-man,” Weiss said. “He did all the things he needed to do to prove that tonight.”
