Six-man: McDonald's record 8 TDs seal 'fitting end' for McCool Junction seniors in state final

KEARNEY — Owen McDonald tied a six-man playoff record with eight rushing touchdowns Friday at Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium, leading No. 1 McCool Junction to a 70-20 victory over No. 3 Sterling in the six-man state championship.

With the Mustangs first snap of the second half, McDonald set the six-man record in rushing yards with 393. It was his final carry, but it was not the most important one.

With 4:39 left in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs (11-0) were flagged with seven men on the field as McCool Junction's seven seniors (Kaeden Bristol, Jonah Barrow, Corbin Brown, Bradley Lewis, Kaden Kirkpatrick, Patrick Dietz and McDonald) looked toward the Mustang crowd throwing their arms in celebration.

An ode to a senior class that had felt the heartbreak of finishing runner-up on the exact same field in 2019.

“It was surreal,” McDonald said. “I started with those guys as a freshman and ended it with them this year. I feel that can never be matched. It was an amazing moment and I tried to soak it in as best I can to remember it.”

The idea came from McCool Junction head coach Jarod Weiss on Thursday evening as he was preparing for the game. It may be one of the only times Weiss was happy to see a flag on the Mustangs.