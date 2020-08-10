Six-man football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The defending champions

Harvard rolled to a 12-0 season in 2019 behind a strong senior class, but the all-state senior duo of RB/LB Ben Okraska and RB/DB Ethan Piper are ready to lead what could be another postseason run. Coach Scott Trimble likes the young talent on the team, meaning Harvard could be measurably better by the end of the year.

Other teams to watch

(In alphabetical order)

Preseason ratings Aug. 19

Creek Valley (10-1, D-6 state semifinals, No. 4 final rating): Five starters are back on both sides of the ball, three of whom are seniors — Tucker Graeff, Justin Ningen and Oakley Hodges, the all-state kicker last season.

Heartland Lutheran (6-3, D-6 state first round, unranked): Four seniors, including all-stater Quinston Larsen, are back at the skilled positions for the Red Hornets.

McCool Junction (11-1, D-6 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): Three all-staters — Owen McDonald, Kaden Kirkpatrick and Chase Wilkinson — are among the five starters back on both sides of the ball. The Mustangs look like they have all the pieces to go one step further this season.