Six-man football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions
Harvard rolled to a 12-0 season in 2019 behind a strong senior class, but the all-state senior duo of RB/LB Ben Okraska and RB/DB Ethan Piper are ready to lead what could be another postseason run. Coach Scott Trimble likes the young talent on the team, meaning Harvard could be measurably better by the end of the year.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason ratings Aug. 19
Creek Valley (10-1, D-6 state semifinals, No. 4 final rating): Five starters are back on both sides of the ball, three of whom are seniors — Tucker Graeff, Justin Ningen and Oakley Hodges, the all-state kicker last season.
Heartland Lutheran (6-3, D-6 state first round, unranked): Four seniors, including all-stater Quinston Larsen, are back at the skilled positions for the Red Hornets.
McCool Junction (11-1, D-6 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): Three all-staters — Owen McDonald, Kaden Kirkpatrick and Chase Wilkinson — are among the five starters back on both sides of the ball. The Mustangs look like they have all the pieces to go one step further this season.
Red Cloud (6-3, D-6 state first round, unranked): The Warriors have experience back at the skill positions as running backs Berrick Hersh and Carson McCleary combined for 1,690 yards and 21 TDs and receiver Sterling Frey had 550 receiving yards to go with 70 tackles on defense.
Sterling (5-4, D-6 first round, No. 10 final ranking): With five starters back on both offense and defense, the Jets appear ready to make a deeper run in November.
Players to watch
QB/LB Noah Okraska, Harvard, 6-0, 175, sr.: Okraska threw for 1,584 yards and 33 TDs and rushed for 849 and 12 more scores. He was also active defensively with 119 tackles, 13 sacks, a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery.
RB/DE Ethan Piper, Harvard, 6-1, 165, sr.: Rushed for 449 yards and five TDs and caught 23 passes for 678 yards and 16 TDs. Eleven of his 75 tackles were sacks a year ago.
E/DE/K Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley, 6-3, 185, sr.: Besides his kicking duties, Hodges caught 29 passes for 753 yards and 19 touchdowns and also registered 91 tackles. Hit 41 extra points and had 56 kickoffs go down as touchbacks.
RB/LB Quinston Larsen, Heartland Lutheran, 6-1, 185, sr.: Picked up 1,039 yards on the ground and 16 TDs and caught 55 passes for 1,328 yards and 19 more scores.
B/LB Owen McDonald, McCool Junction, 6-0, 160, sr.: Finished with 909 yards rushing and 22 TDs and nine passing receptions for 181 yards and four more scores. Registered 50 tackles on defense, intercepted five passes and recovered two fumbles.
OL/DL Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 6-4, 255, sr.: Kirkpatrick helped pave the way for a Mustang ground game that averaged 254 yards per game. Made 42 tackles on defense and smothered two fumbles.
RB/DB Chase Wilkinson, McCool Junction, 5-8, 155, jr.: The sophomore led six-man in interceptions with seven while also rushing for 195 yards and six TDs and catching a team-high 14 passes for 165 yards.
