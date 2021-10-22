 Skip to main content
Sintek's QB sneak fuels Fremont's overtime win over Pius X
A | FREMONT VS. PIUS X

Sintek's QB sneak fuels Fremont's overtime win over Pius X

  • Updated
Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek scored on a 1-yard plunge and Nathan Jones added the extra point to give the Tigers a 42-41 victory over Lincoln Pius X in overtime Friday night at Aldrich Field.

The two teams slugged their way to a 35-all tie at the end of regulation, and Pius X scored first in overtime. But the Thunderbolts missed the extra point kick to set up the dramatic finish for Fremont, which improved to 5-4 and needed the win to remain in the Class A postseason picture.

Sintek threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

Tyren Petsche led the Thunderbolts with 181 yards passing and also ran for a touchdown. Matt Bohy scored on three touchdown runs for Pius X.

Check back for updates to this story.

