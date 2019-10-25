{{featured_button_text}}
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10.25

From left, Ashland-Greenwood's Seth Novak (6) and Jacob Ludwig (55) tackle Lincoln Lutheran's Josh Duitsman (4) at Nebraska Wesleyan's Abel Stadium on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Week 9 was a wild one. In many cases, a win sealed a postseason berth or punctuated undefeated seasons. In others, losses ended seasons on the cusp of the postseason. Take a look at seven of our featured games. 

Ashland-Grenwood 41, Lincoln Lutheran 19

Grand Island 28, Lincoln East 21

Seward 42, Beatrice 12

Millard West 66, Lincoln North Star 0

Wahoo 49, Columbus Scotus 0 

Omaha Skutt 34, Norris 0 

Wilber-Clatonia 35, Malcolm 0 

Lincoln Southeast 49, Lincoln Northeast 9

