Week 9 was a wild one. In many cases, a win sealed a postseason berth or punctuated undefeated seasons. In others, losses ended seasons on the cusp of the postseason. Take a look at seven of our featured games.
Ashland-Grenwood 41, Lincoln Lutheran 19
Ashland-Greenwood’s offensive weapons were on full display Friday night as the Class C-1 fourth-ranked Bluejays captured the District C1-1 tit…
Grand Island 28, Lincoln East 21
Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin had an idea of what kind of football team he had.
Seward 42, Beatrice 12
BEATRICE -- Beatrice dropped its final game of the regular season Friday night, seriously damaging its postseason chances.
Millard West 66, Lincoln North Star 0
Tristan Gomes helped Millard West take care of business with precision.
Wahoo 49, Columbus Scotus 0
WAHOO -- There is no better way to end the regular season and start the playoffs than with a near-perfect game.
Omaha Skutt 34, Norris 0
OMAHA — The play doesn’t have a name.
Wilber-Clatonia 35, Malcolm 0
MALCOLM — Both Wilber-Clatonia and Malcolm entered Friday’s game with hefty winning streaks, but a physical rushing attack and strong defensiv…
Lincoln Southeast 49, Lincoln Northeast 9
Lincoln Southeast is headed to the postseason with momentum on its side.