All football coaches say they stress all three phases of the game, and Friday night at Seacrest Field, Lincoln Southwest came through in all three areas.
The offense took advantage of good field position to stake the Silver Hawks to a big early lead, the defense kept Omaha Benson tied up all night and special teams got some big plays.
The result was a 50-0 victory for Southwest over Benson before a crowd of 1,226.
"Offense hasn't played very well except for maybe a game or two, especially the last two weeks," said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman. "Defense has played really well every night except last week and special teams is hit-or-miss at times. We spend a lot of practice time on it."
Special teams got things going. Chase Holm gave the Silver Hawks a jump-start when he returned the opening kickoff 56 yards to the Benson 36. Southwest scored eight plays later on a 15-yard run by Telo Arsiaga.
Benson fumbled the ensuing kickoff, but Southwest gave it back two plays later.
The Silver Hawk defense provided the next scoring opportunity, forcing a punting situation and then swarming the Benson punter after a bad snap. On the next play, quarterback Laken Harnly hit Dakota Harders in the corner of the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
Grant Miller took a sweep 31 yards for a score, breaking away from what appeared to be a sure tackle to ramble the last 15 yards late in the first period.
Harnly connected with Matthew Rink for a 14-yard scoring pass and a 28-0 halftime lead.
"Our first group really executed well, I felt. They blocked really well on offense," said Sherman. "Telo had a great game in his first varsity start. He's been plugging away all year and finally earned that start."
Arsiaga, a 5-11, 185-pound junior, had 75 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Harnly was 7-for-8 passing for 78 yards and two scores.
"We didn't know if Harnly would play tonight because he didn't practice all week. He took off a couple of times because he wants to extend every play," said Sherman. "We played three other quarterbacks, which is great."
The defense held Benson to 18 yards through the air on two receptions and kept the Bunnies from gaining anything on the ground, finishing with 27 rushes for minus-39 yards.
"We don't have a lot of big guys on our team. They're a lot of fast, athletic kids who do well in space," said Sherman. "I know Dane Gebers plays lights-out every week for us. Matthew Rink had some nice ones and Preston McBride had some good ones at the end."