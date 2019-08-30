Like any new machine, Lincoln Southwest kind of sputtered at the start and then roared to life.
The Silver Hawks overcame a balky, sputtering start and didn't score until posting a team safety with one minute left in the first half.
That seemed all Southwest needed as the Hawks cruised to a 29-0 victory over Lincoln North Star Friday night before 3,504 fans at Seacrest Field.
Just 43 seconds after scoring on the safety, Southwest tacked on a five-play drive that finished on a 3-yard touchdown run by Brock Merkel.
Merkel scored again midway through the third quarter and Tristan Mlnarik scored on a 2-yard pass to boost the lead to 23-0.
"We seemed to get rid of the bad snaps, the penalties and started running the blocking schemes we had practiced and got going," said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman.
"I think I was calling plays too fast and I needed to slow down, too, in order to get the team to settle in."
The message was clear, said Southwest junior receiver Grant Miller, who broke loose for 44 yards on two carries.
"We heard Coach get after us at halftime," said Miller. "Then, Mlnarik and Drake (Sherman) said a little more and things got a little louder and we came out of the locker room in the second half ready to play."
Southwest's defense bound the Gators offense.
North Star picked up just two first downs in the second half and saw nine consecutive passes fall incomplete in the third and fourth quarters.
"I thought we gave the attitude and the effort, but when Southwest jumped on us at the end of the first half and then ground things out in the second half, we got tired," said North Star coach Tony Kobza.
"Southwest, they fly to the ball on defense and got to us often enough that we couldn't score," he said.
Southwest had 10 different ball carriers gain yardage, five different receivers catch passes, blocked a punt and posted 10 tackles for loss.
"Our defense had blitzes, a great pass rush, good line play and a big push a lot of the game," said guard Drake Sherman, son of coach Andrew Sherman. "We played inspired in the second half and we didn't have those drives to the red zone that's came up empty in the second half."