Shrine Bowl notes: Ashland-Greenwood's Ludwig leads stout South defense after shaky start

KEARNEY — As an all-state defensive tackle for Ashland-Greenwood, Jacob Ludwig left Bluejays coach Ryan Thompson with plenty of good memories from seasons past.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder gave his high school coach one last positive impression Saturday in the Shrine Bowl, earning defensive player of the game honors with 10 total tackles (four solos, six assists), 1½ sacks for minus-11 yards and two tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 14 more yards lost.

“That’s kind of like a movie ending for that guy,” said Thompson, the South head coach. “He’s come so far and matured so much, I’m really proud of him. He’s going to Augustana, and I think he’ll be key for them.”

The North drove 59 yards, all on the ground, to score on its opening possession, only to see the South counter for the final 30 points in a 30-6 victory. The North had just 67 yards of total offense after the first drive.

“That first series was a little rough,” Ludwig said. “They came out and kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit. We knew we had the heart to recover from that, and we knew we were faster, so we played that to our advantage.”