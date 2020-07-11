Shrine Bowl notes: Ashland-Greenwood's Ludwig leads stout South defense after shaky start

KEARNEY — As an all-state defensive tackle for Ashland-Greenwood, Jacob Ludwig left Bluejays coach Ryan Thompson with plenty of good memories from seasons past.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder gave his high school coach one last positive impression Saturday in the Shrine Bowl, earning defensive player of the game honors with 10 total tackles (four solos, six assists), 1½ sacks for minus-11 yards and two tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 14 more yards lost.
“That’s kind of like a movie ending for that guy,” said Thompson, the South head coach. “He’s come so far and matured so much, I’m really proud of him. He’s going to Augustana, and I think he’ll be key for them.”
The North drove 59 yards, all on the ground, to score on its opening possession, only to see the South counter for the final 30 points in a 30-6 victory. The North had just 67 yards of total offense after the first drive.
“That first series was a little rough,” Ludwig said. “They came out and kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit. We knew we had the heart to recover from that, and we knew we were faster, so we played that to our advantage.”
Another defensive lineman, Seward’s Jordan Kavulak, also had a pair of sacks for a loss of 14 yards. In all, the North defense registered five sacks and eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Omaha Skutt's Max Brinker intercepted a pass in the third quarter that led to Alan Mendoza's 51-yard field goal.
End zone celebrations: The South had end-zone celebrations involving the entire team after each of the three touchdowns. After Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher’s 26-yard TD pass from Adams Central’s Evan Johnson in the second quarter, his teammates joined him in the end zone where the 6-5 Boerkircher slammed dunked the football over the crossbar on the goal posts.
Cambridge’s Deryk Huxoll found the end zone on an 11-yard reverse early in the fourth quarter, resulting in a row-the-boat moment. The 65-yard bomb from Norris’ Aidan Oerter to Columbus Scotus’ Tyler Palmer produced a spin-the-bottle celebration.
Shrine Bowl executive director Dave MacDonald “does an amazing job, and he told both coaching staffs that if you score, go ahead and celebrate and have some fun,” Thompson said. “We told the kids that if the score gets out of hand, we’ll tone it down. But if it’s in the vicinity, let’s roll.”
The stronger one wins: Boerkircher will walk on to play football at Nebraska in the fall. Maybe he'll be able to wrestle, too.
The Aurora graduate jumped over a defender in the end zone to haul in a 26-yard pass, wrestling the ball away for the South's first points of the day.
The stronger one wins, Boerkircher said.
"It was a great formation put in by the coaches," the 6-5, 220-pounder said. "The coaches, they put in a lot of time, countless hours, working perfecting the offensive formations, and it was a great ball by Evan (Johnson).
"Put it right in the perfect spot, and all I had to was catch it."
It's a play that will certainly make his new position coach at Nebraska, Matt Lubick, proud.
Boerkircher finished with a game-high five catches for 62 yards.
Palmer shows some jets: While Boerkircher made the most impressive catch of the day, the longest haul belonged to Columbus Scotus' Tyler Palmer of the South, who caught a 66-yard touchdown in stride early in the fourth quarter.
The South coaches had one request for Palmer.
"Coaches told me they needed me for one play, just to run fast," said Palmer, who had four catches for 87 yards. "Aidan (Oerter) threw a great ball to me and it just worked out perfectly. I ran fast and it got the job done."
Saturday's game marked the last time in pads for Palmer, a multi-sport athlete who will play baseball at Nebraska. He tried to soak in the week as much as possible.
"When we ended our football season in the fall, I didn’t know for sure if I was going to be able to play this or not, and when I got the call to play it really meant a lot to put football pads on one last time and wear the red and white for my state and represent the South team," Palmer said.
