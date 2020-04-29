Shrine Bowl moved to July 11

"I want to thank the Nebraska Shrine Bowl executive board for their unanimous support, the city of Kearney and the University of Nebraska-Kearney for their great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days," said Dave MacDonald, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl executive director. "With this announcement, I am confident that working together with the city of Kearney, the University-Kearney and all our stakeholders, we can commandeer this unique challenge."