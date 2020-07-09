Shrine Bowl giving high school teammates, friends one more chance to play together

KEARNEY — A football season apart last fall didn’t affect the friendship Seward’s Tyler Lenz and Centennial’s Davon Brees forged through the years.
That’s why it’s only fitting they will be teammates one last time together on the South team for Saturday’s 62nd annual Shrine Bowl at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium (2 p.m. kickoff).
They had been teammates since third grade until Brees transferred from Seward to Centennial, where he rushed for 1,347 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games, earning Class C-2 all-state honors as a senior.
“I hate his guts now,” Lenz said jokingly, standing next to his good friend after practice on Wednesday.
“It was fun being able to play with Davon in the River Battle Bowl (for the Nebraska team) last November in Council Bluffs (Iowa) after the season, and I think we were hanging out together when we found we would be playing the Shrine Bowl together,” Lenz said.
Lenz, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound lineman, also was an all-stater a year ago, and the Northwest Missouri State recruit is excited to be blocking once again for Brees, a Morningside prospect.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic canceled the high school track season, something the 5-10, 195-pound Brees was looking forward to after taking second in 2019’s Class B state meet in both the 100-meter dash (10.87 seconds) and 200 (:22.83) while still at Seward.
“I had some big goals, winning the Class C 100 and 200 at state and getting my time down to 10.5 (in the 100). It’s too bad it (track season) got canceled,” Brees said.
Without track this spring, “I ran every day and used a weight set from the 1900s in my basement to stay in shape and get ready for this game,” Brees added.
Saturday will also be the final time together for a pair of Lincoln Southwest all-city performers, Laken Harnly and Drake Sherman. Harnly, another Morningside recruit, accounted for almost 1,700 yards of total offense last season as a quarterback for the Silver Hawks, but he will play safety for the South squad Saturday before moving to receiver to start his college career.
In keeping options open during pandemic, Shrine Bowl to place Nebraska atop prep sports conversation once again
With the high school baseball season being canceled and electing not to play Legion baseball this summer, Harnly focused his workouts this spring getting ready for Shrine Bowl and college football.
“I was giddy leading up to this week,” Harnly said. “I was ready to get out here, feel the pads and start hitting people. I miss being with teammates, and this week has been awesome making new friends from around the state and playing with Drake one more time.”
Sherman, a center in high school, will play that position as well at UNK beginning this fall. The 6-1, 290-pound Sherman, the son of Southwest head coach Andrew Sherman, became the focal point of workout videos that his father put out over Twitter during the early days of the pandemic shutdown.
The younger Sherman would often lift the end of a couch or cases of bottled water to demonstrate some of the varied exercises his father came up that the Southwest athletes could do at home.
“I was happy when I finally got access to some weights so I wouldn’t have to use the cases of water anymore,” Sherman said, laughing.
For Lincoln High lineman Michael Terrano, another 2019 all-city football player, the Shrine Bowl is the last time he’ll play for his high school coach, Mark Macke, who is the North head coach.
“I’m going to miss that man a lot,” Terrano said of Macke. “He has done so much for me in the four years I went to Lincoln High, so it’s nice to play for him one more time.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!