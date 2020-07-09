Shrine Bowl giving high school teammates, friends one more chance to play together

“I had some big goals, winning the Class C 100 and 200 at state and getting my time down to 10.5 (in the 100). It’s too bad it (track season) got canceled,” Brees said.

Without track this spring, “I ran every day and used a weight set from the 1900s in my basement to stay in shape and get ready for this game,” Brees added.

Saturday will also be the final time together for a pair of Lincoln Southwest all-city performers, Laken Harnly and Drake Sherman. Harnly, another Morningside recruit, accounted for almost 1,700 yards of total offense last season as a quarterback for the Silver Hawks, but he will play safety for the South squad Saturday before moving to receiver to start his college career.

With the high school baseball season being canceled and electing not to play Legion baseball this summer, Harnly focused his workouts this spring getting ready for Shrine Bowl and college football.

“I was giddy leading up to this week,” Harnly said. “I was ready to get out here, feel the pads and start hitting people. I miss being with teammates, and this week has been awesome making new friends from around the state and playing with Drake one more time.”