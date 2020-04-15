Shrine Bowl being postponed to mid-July

The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game scheduled to be played June 6 in Kearney has been postponed to mid-July because of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
North head coach Mark Macke of Lincoln High said both coaching staffs had a Zoom meeting with Shrine Bowl officials on Tuesday night and were informed of the change.
Macke said the new date will be July 11 or 18 at University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium. In the past, the North and South squads have trained at Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan leading into the game, but Macke said both teams will do pre-game preparations at UNK this year.
Macke indicated a final decision on the game will be made later this month.
