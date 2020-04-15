You are the owner of this article.
Shrine Bowl being postponed to mid-July
The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game scheduled to be played June 6 in Kearney has been postponed to mid-July because of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

North head coach Mark Macke of Lincoln High said both coaching staffs had a Zoom meeting with Shrine Bowl officials on Tuesday night and were informed of the change.

Macke said the new date will be July 11 or 18 at University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium. In the past, the North and South squads have trained at Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan leading into the game, but Macke said both teams will do pre-game preparations at UNK this year.

Macke indicated a final decision on the game will be made later this month.

Shrine Bowl logo
Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

