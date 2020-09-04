Shorthanded Lincoln High runs out of steam in second half as Gretna pulls away

With a number of key starters banged up or ruled out, Lincoln High knew it would be in for a tough, gritty game against Gretna.
Links starting quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby didn’t play a single snap as he recovered from a wisdom tooth operation. The Links got more bad news when junior starting running back Jordon Moody didn't return after a first-half injury.
The short-handed Links played a competitive first half before turnovers helped Gretna run away with a 34-7 victory Friday at Beecher Field.
It only took Gretna (2-0) two plays to score its first points, as Zane Flores connected with Jackson Alexander for a 66-yard pass. While Lincoln High (0-2) could have crumbled to Gretna’s vertical passing game, the Links stood strong for the rest of the half.
Gretna took a 6-0 lead into halftime, but the Links had six first downs, and the Dragons only had three in the first half.
“I thought our kids fought and battled, defensively we gave it our best shot and I was proud of our effort,” Lincoln High head coach Mark Macke said.
Lincoln High quarterback Carson Hillhouse completed 5 of 11 passes for 86 yards, along with 28 rushing, as he stepped into the starting role, but his fumble early in the third quarter illustrated Lincoln High’s turnover issues.
Flores tossed a pair of passes to senior running back Trevor Marshall on the ensuing drive, with their 6-yard passing score putting Gretna up 13-0. Marshall only carried the ball seven times for 48 yards, but his 51 receiving yards on four receptions helped Gretna break out of an offensive slump.
“Credit to Lincoln, they came out ready to play, and when we made some mistakes they kind of snowballed on us,” Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said.
Bad went to worse for the Links as a botched handoff on their next offensive play gave Gretna the ball right back. Flores put the Dragons up 20-0 on a quarterback sneak, and the sophomore finished 9 for 15 passing for 151 yards.
The Links managed to get on the board late in the fourth quarter as an Adonis Hutchinson rushing score brought the 34-7 game to a close. Gretna outgained Lincoln High 322-249, but there were still encouraging signs for the Links moving forward.
“We had a couple of fumbles that certainly did not help our cause tonight,” Macke said. “We’ll clean those up, get back to it next week, and we just need to keep working and improving."
