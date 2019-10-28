Andrew Sherman would love to see his home theatre room occupied by his son and his fellow linemen on the Lincoln Southwest football team through the month of November.
The Silver Hawk coach gets kicked upstairs house when senior Drake Sherman and company get together to watch football or play video games. The longer Southwest’s season lasts, the more Coach Sherman will be banished from his favorite part of the house.
“Quite a few guys come over on the weekends, eat my hot wings and drink all my Gatorade,” Coach Sherman said, laughing.
The longer the season lasts, the longer the elder Sherman gets to coach his son, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound three-year starter who plays offensive guard and noseguard on defense. Coach has his son in weight training class an hour-and-a-half a day, but that’s not the same as the father-son memories made on the football field.
“It’s been a lot of fun, and I’m going to hate to see it end,” said Coach Sherman, whose 5-4 Silver Hawks travel to No. 6 Grand Island (8-1) for a first round Class A playoff game Friday night (7 p.m.).
“Drake and I don’t talk a ton of football at home, but the other night, I did have him snap the ball to me just in case we’d have to move him to center (the position Drake played as a sophomore).”
Drake, who plans to play college football somewhere next season and study engineering, says playing for dad was rewarding, but challenging as well.
“People say coach’s kids get a break, but I never did,” he said. “My dad is always tougher on me than anyone else on the team because he didn’t want to show any favoritism.’’
This will be the Silver Hawks’ third game against the Islanders in the past two years. Southwest upset GI 21-7 on its home field last season before the Islanders avenged that loss earlier this month with a 34-13 win at Seacrest Field in week 8.
“I will be mentioning that game last year to our team this week as well as our 2010 team that went 5-4 in the regular season, then won two rounds in the playoffs,” Coach Sherman said.
Behind Sherman, all-city senior lineman Dane Gebers and the rest of the offensive front, Southwest’s offense has come to life the last two weeks both running and passing. Against the Islanders on Oct. 18, quarterback Laken Harnly got the passing game going by completing 21 of 27 passes for 270 yards with fellow senior Grant McKinsey snagging a school-record 11 catches for 164 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown.
Last Thursday, Southwest cranked up the running game as junior Telo Arsiaga went off for 225 yards on 25 carries and four TDs in a 41-27 win over Lincoln High.
“We knew our offense could be this dynamic, we just had to stop shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers,” said the 5-10, 170-pound Harnly, who has passed for 1,091 yards and rushed for another 486 while accounting for 11 TDs.
“I think if we play we’re capable of, we’ve got a shot Friday night (against Grand Island).”